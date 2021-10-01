“We did everything in a hurry”: the failure of Alstom on electric buses



A 100% electric bus performs a demonstration during a presentation in Duppigheim (Bas-Rhin), March 9, 2017 (AFP / PATRICK HERTZOG)

“It’s a huge waste”: in three years, Alstom created and then eliminated Aptis, its subsidiary dedicated to the manufacture of electric buses, a promising vehicle but which has had all the trouble in the world to demonstrate its reliability.



The project seemed ideally underway: in 2017, NTL, a company owned by Alstom and the Public Investment Bank, received the innovation prize for its prototype electric bus.

He clashes. Inspired by the tram and powered by battery, its steered wheels at each end allow it to move like a crab and its low floor facilitates access for strollers and wheelchairs.

Building on this success and the feedback from experiments in several cities in France and abroad, Alstom is stepping up a gear and in 2018 acquires all of NTL’s electric bus activity to create Aptis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ‘Alstom Transport.

The French group was then one of the first major players in the sector to enter the electric bus market. And intends to keep its lead over its competitors.

The first orders quickly arrived, 12 buses for Strasbourg, 7 for Grenoble, 4 for La Rochelle, 12 for Toulon and 50 for the RATP.

In these cities, elected officials want to receive buses before the 2020 municipal elections, to demonstrate their ecological commitment. The deadlines are tight but Alstom is confident.

– “Alstom operation” –



In Hangenbieten (Bas-Rhin), on the design site where around 150 people work, the change of entity between NTL and Alstom-Aptis did not go unnoticed.



“We were many to be disillusioned,” remembers Florian Bouché, secretary of the CSE. “Many directors of the group arrived, we fell into an Alstom operation, with a lot of processes, validations … An inertia set in, whereas we needed reactivity”.

Beyond the methods, Alstom makes numerous modifications to the vehicle, when it comes to moving from prototype to mass production.

“There were changes in configuration and design which required redoing the engineering of the bus,” Didier Pfleger, president of Aptis, told AFP. “And I think we have a little underestimated the necessary work.”

The company is also calling on new suppliers. “No matter if they were qualified or not, it was always the cheapest that was chosen,” laments a design engineer.

Management refutes: “We had said that it was necessary to choose standard components. However, many engineers have developed tailor-made solutions, very expensive”, nuance Didier Pfleger. Some components will prove to be unsuitable and cause difficulties.

– 40 kg windshield –



After having extensively redesigned its prototype, Alstom began manufacturing to honor its first orders. But it does not have the capacity to produce in series and in parallel begins the creation of a chain capable of producing more than 150 vehicles per year.



“It changes a lot of things: a windshield for example, it’s huge, it weighs 40 kilos. If you handle it by hand, you need three or four operators, you have to position it on the cabin, adjust it, You need structures to help you assemble and glue it. Whereas in the production line, a telescopic arm takes it, positions it, you make the joint and it is nickel “.

But the assembly line will not be operational until early 2021.

“We ended up with a production line to make series buses, but with the problems of the first buses delivered, we had no new orders, no more customers,” said the design engineer.

Because to meet the deadlines, Alstom shortened the testing period by several months, to the detriment of reliability. Strasbourg received its first buses, assembled like prototypes, in 2019. Roland Ries, then mayor of the city, appears in a photo aboard the “clean vehicle” in the pages of the local daily.

– Security issues –



“We may have agreed to deliver buses to Strasbourg which were not fully validated, because they were the first we were doing,” admits the director, Didier Pfleger.



The agents of the Strasbourg Transport Company (CTS) ignore the first defects observed, especially as the company is “very responsive” to provide after-sales service, testifies a metropolitan executive.

“But when we corrected in one place, it no longer worked in another. We started to have a large list of faults, it was embarrassing,” he adds. “And where it got really awkward was when we had security issues.”

At the start of 2021, on two different vehicles, the rear axle got out of control and the bus swerved. “In one case, we even pulled down a sign post on a sidewalk,” said the officer.

The second safety problem is the reversal of the direction of travel: when starting up, a vehicle reverses briefly. “At the time, it’s about twenty centimeters, but if you hit a stroller, it can be extremely serious”, continues the metropolitan framework.

The CTS therefore puts an end to the operation of the Aptis buses and demands reimbursement. Long discussions take place.

“At first, Alstom was in denial,” laments an elected official. “At first we didn’t know who was at fault, but as it happened several times, and in other cities, Alstom was forced to admit that there was a problem.”

Other customers have experienced similar difficulties. In Grenoble, “axle, battery, circuit operation problems” were noted according to an elected official, but things are back to normal and the buses are running.

In Toulon, on the contrary, “of the 12 vehicles delivered, almost all did not comply with the specifications”, and the vehicles are not operated, regrets Thierry Durand, director of the transport authority. “It was the first time that I had to attend a product reception with a bailiff”.

“Toulon is another story, they asked for a lot of changes between order and delivery,” says Mr. Pfleger. “And when we announced the closure of Aptis, they realized that they could not have a homogeneous fleet, they refused the buses.”

– “Look for work” –



Faced with the difficulties, and in the absence of prospects for profitability, the group is drawing an end to the project, and the 150 jobs that go with it. In the end, the company sold its buses at a unit price close to 700,000 euros, for a real cost of around 1.3 million euros. His accounts show a loss of 17 million euros in 2019, then 10 million in 2020.

“We thought that our product would take a larger market share, I think we were too ambitious,” admits Didier Pfleger.

The production line, almost new, will therefore not be used to produce a second generation of vehicles, which would have incorporated the improvements made since the first sales, and made it possible to amortize fixed costs.

Only a few buses, for the RATP, still need to be assembled. Despite the agreement between the unions and management on accompanying measures for the social plan, employees are wondering what the future will bring.

“I lived in Brittany, I was debauched to come and work here, on this project for the future”, quips an employee. “Between reality and what I was sold at the start, it’s the big gap. I came, I moved my family, and in the end, I find myself looking for work.”

