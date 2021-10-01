We know more about “Lille disease”: here is what epidemiologists say

Lille News See my news

Follow this media

The “Lille disease”, urban legend or reality? Epidemiologists have looked into the subject. (© JB / Lille news / Illustration)

Who has not heard of “Lille disease”? For several weeks, the rumor of this epidemic circulates a lot on social networks, some having fun, others worrying about it. The epidemiologists of Public Health France have studied the question and here is what they conclude.

Who has not caught “Lille disease”?

On the various social networks, many Internet users (often young) evoke this “Lille disease”. Many describe similar symptoms, headaches and throat pain, loss of voice, fatigue …

Lille’s disease is not lol – Dewis (@FAVIERRR) September 22, 2021

You blink and you’ve had Lille disease for 2 weeks 😔😔😔 – 𝐿𝑜𝑢𝑖𝑠𝑎 (@Louiriginal) September 30, 2021

It did not take more, after nearly two years of the Covid-19 epidemic, for social networks to get carried away. New local variant of the virus? Or a seasonal epidemic? The health authorities have looked into what some call “solferinopharyngitis”, a tribute to the festive street of Lille, which is at the heart of other concerns in recent days.





Authorities look into “solferinopharyngitis”

“We were alerted by an attending physician who observed an increase in these symptoms among students in the Lille metropolitan area. After investigation, the suspicion of Covid-19 was ruled out, ”the Regional Health Agency recently told us.

Public Health France (SPF), nevertheless worked on the issue as part of its weekly epidemiological bulletins. “Following a suspicion of an increase in respiratory infections in the municipality of Lille, a focus on the Lille Metropolis was also made using data from the SOS Médecins associations of Lille, Roubaix and Tourcoing”, we can read in the preamble of this newsletter.

A usual seasonal epidemic

Whether for asthma, respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis and tonsillitis, doctors have noted an increase in consultations since the beginning of September.

But this is not surprising and corresponds to the phenomena usually observed at the same time of year. However, in 2020, we were all more vigilant about barrier gestures and these seasonal viruses were less present. “The observed increase is representative of the relaxation of barrier measures thus leading to a return to the levels of viral circulation of the years preceding the Covid-19 epidemic”, writes SPF. “The trends observed in the Lille metropolis are similar to those observed at the regional level. ”

In short, “Lille disease” is not enough to worry us too much. The best way to avoid it is to continue to adopt the gestures that we now know very well: hand washing, mask in case of symptoms, coughing in his elbow …

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Lille Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.