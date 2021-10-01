“We must restart the machine”, warns the ARC foundation

Professor Éric Solary, oncologist and chairman of the scientific council of the ARC Foundation, for cancer research, called on Friday October 1 on franceinfo women over 50 to be screened to better fight against breast cancer: “We must restart the machine”, he warns after a drop in screening during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We went from roughly 50% to 42% during the year 2020”, he says. The Pink October awareness campaign begins Friday to encourage women to be screened to better treat breast cancer.

franceinfo: What is the percentage of women who are screened for breast cancer each year?

They have the opportunity to do so between the ages of 50 and 74. It is an approach which is possible without advance of costs. There are only 50% of women doing it in this age range and during the pandemic period that percentage has dropped to 42%. It is historically very low. We still have great difficulty in making women aware of this screening, which is nevertheless quite simple to carry out.

“There is a bit of denial. You don’t necessarily want to face that risk.” Pr Éric Solary, oncologist and Chairman of the Scientific Council of the ARC Foundation to franceinfo

However, the benefit is so great that it’s a shame because studies over the years have really shown that we have gained in terms of patient survival, almost 6% in 20 years, which is considerable. This screening really brings something. It is efficient. It will probably be even more so in the years to come. We must resensitize. At one time, we were at over 50%. We went down gradually over time. We are in a period when we really have to restart the machine.





Has the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the trend?

Yes for very practical reasons. We went from roughly 50% to 42% during the year 2020. It’s a really significant drop that will mean that many cancers will be diagnosed a little later. And we know that the delay in diagnosis is a waste of luck. Everything has to fall back into place. This is the case organizationally, but perhaps not yet completely in terms of the motivation of women to resume this practice of systematic screening every two years by mammography.

Can we do the screening before age 50?

It has been done before in people at risk. It is possible that in the years to come, this will evolve. There are a lot of studies underway, supported by the ARC Foundation to try to personalize screening, to take into account personal risks, family history, toxic exposures, pathological background, and then now even parameters. genetics that are being studied that could help identify high-risk women versus, on the contrary, low-risk women who do not need mammography every two years. We are moving towards personalization, but it will take a few more years.