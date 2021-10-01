What do we know about Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes that erupted in Hawaii? – West-France evening edition

By Nicolas HASSON-FAURÉ

In Hawaii, an American archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, Kilauea erupted on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about this volcano, considered one of the most active in the world and which is also a touristic destination.

(Map: Ouest-France)

Orange-yellow lava flows stretch across much of the surface of the vast volcanic crater, from which plumes of smoke rise. The scene takes place on the island of Hawaii, the largest of the American archipelago of the same name, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The day before, the Kilauea volcano erupted, says the United States Institute of Geological Studies (USGS).

For the moment, the phenomenon does not threaten inhabited sectors and the lava projections do not exceed the limits of the central crater of Kilauea, according to the American authorities.

Here is everything you need to know about this volcano.

One of the most active volcanoes in the world

A lava flow spewed out by the volcano in May 2018 (Photo: Terray Sylvester / Reuters)

Kilauea, which rises to 1,250 meters above sea level in the southeast of the island of Hawaii, is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the USGS.

It has erupted 34 times since 1952 but was, in fact, erupted “Almost permanent” between 1983 and 2018, according to the word of the institution.





Result, “Fountains and lava flows” who escaped the mountain during these decades have “Deeply altered the landscape” of the region, depending on the institution.

2018 is precisely the year of a particularly striking eruption. Between May and August of that year, the volcano’s impressive lava flows destroyed more than 700 homes and destroyed residential neighborhoods in the town of Puna, according to the United States National Park Service. United (NPS).

Lava had also come dangerously close to a geothermal power plant.

A mountain located in the heart of a national park

A view of the Kilauea crater, Wednesday, September 29. (Photo: USGS / Via Reuters)

Kilauea is located in the heart of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It is one of the two active volcanoes in this protected area with Mauna Loa, says the encyclopedia Britannica .

The park is inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List: this site constitutes “A unique example of the formation of an island by ongoing volcanic processes”, depending on the institution.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, the places attracted around two million visitors per year, according to figures from the American magazine National Geographic .

An active but touristy volcano

The park is touristy, so is Kilauea. He and Mauna Loa are “ two of the most active and accessible volcanoes in the world ”, further indicates Unesco.

Over the years, many visitors, followers of volcanic tourism or curious, have gone there in order to witness this natural phenomenon.

In the aftermath of the start of the eruption in December 2020, again, the national park had recorded a sharp increase in the number of visitors.

What about this week’s rash? The phenomenon is expected to draw crowds again, says Hawaiian daily The Honolulu Star-Advertiser .

According to information from the American newspaper, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has increased its numbers in preparation for the weekend, anticipating the arrival of “Thousands” visitors this weekend.