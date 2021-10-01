What is behind the surge in cryptocurrencies? By Investing.com







Investing.com – The cryptocurrency market had a really positive start to the month, with most of the major cryptocurrencies like,,,,, and increasing by more than five percent.

With this positive start to the month, digital currencies were even able to hold up against the stock markets, which mostly posted losses early in the morning in Europe.

The United States does not want to ban cryptocurrencies

Several factors are currently working in favor of cryptocurrencies. As the dollar index is down 0.2% and the yield on US ten-year bonds is down 2.25%, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has spoken out against a ban general cryptocurrency.

Its offer came at an important time for the market. Exactly a week ago, cryptocurrencies reacted negatively to the news that China had declared all activity related to digital currencies illegal.

With this crackdown, the Chinese government wants to prevent capital from circulating uncontrollably in an unregulated market. Furthermore, for those in power in Beijing, there is only one true digital currency – the digital yuan – beside which no competition is tolerated.

Kathryn Haun, who owns stakes in several cryptocurrency projects, told CNBC:

“For the United States, this is a unique opportunity. Because in my opinion, we should be practicing the exact opposite of what China is doing right now in this area.”

And right now it really looks like the United States is taking a different path. SEC Chairman Garry Gensler has said on several occasions before that he can imagine Bitcoin ETFs if they are linked to Bitcoin futures contracts and do not invest directly in BTC.





At the same time, Fed Chairman Jeremy Powell assured cryptocurrencies will not be banned:

“We don’t intend to ban these currencies. But you know, stablecoins are like money market funds or bank deposits and yet they are not regulated. work.”

So it is clear that neither the SEC nor the US Federal Reserve has an interest in putting an end to cryptocurrencies.

For these reasons, cryptocurrency investors are inclined to take advantage of today to buy more. With the above the key 200-day MA breaking, short positions were also put under pressure, causing them to rank in ranks, adding fuel to the price fire towards $ 48,000.

Bitcoin technical outlook

Bitcoin is currently recording a daily gain of over 7% at a BTC price of $ 46,900. So, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency also managed to beat the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 29,310 to $ 52,885) of $ 43,879, as well as the 200-day MA of 45. $ 178.

If the bulls manage to hold above these two resistances, which now constitute support, until the end of the day, we can expect an extension of the rally in the coming days.

On the way to the magic $ 50,000 mark, only one significant resistance remains, which can be found at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement at $ 47,321.

By Marco Oehrl