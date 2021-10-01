When Xbox wants to hit on Japan (Scarlet Nexus, Starfield)

Yesterday, Microsoft was holding a conference of just over an hour during the last edition of the Tokyo Game Show. A participation motivated by the desire to assert its brand on the territory.

Yesterday, September 30, 2021, the Tokyo Game Show kicked off its online festivities. The event, which will run until Sunday evening, counted as one of its first Microsoft guests. Determined to prove its friendship with the Japanese public, the Xbox team first displayed the technical specifications of its Forza Horizon 5 juggernaut. The conference was also enriched with discussions by the fireside in the company of Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, Shinji Mikami, President of Tango Gameworks (now owned by Microsoft) and Sarah Bond, Head of Creator Experience and Ecosystem, came to confirm his commitment to creators in Asia. An opportunity for her to recall the association of Xbox with more than 200 local independents through the program ID @ Xbox ; Some will enjoy a prominent place in the acclaimed catalog of Xbox Game Pass, the cornerstone of the American giant. During a conference lasting over an hour, Microsoft proudly displayed its wish to finally make its brand shine in Japan.

The promise of a Japan-friendly Game Pass

Xbox’s on-demand gaming platform, which today has 30 million subscribers according to an accidental statement from Take-Two, has just hosted a small handful of East Asian productions, including SCARLET NEXUS, Bandai Namco’s latest addition, barely released this summer. New features also include the J-RPG Astria Ascending as well as the investigation game AI: The Somnium files. Spencer says that there are now more than 100 Japanese titles cohabiting on the Xbox Game Pass, implemented last September in the country. The next step is Xbox Cloud Gaming, rolled out as of October 1 in Japan, Mexico, Australia and Brazil. ; a tool that allows you to play Game Pass titles without having to download them first. Microsoft’s strategy seems twofold: to attract local creations into its ecosystem and then through this, increase its base of Japanese players.

It is an honor to support the TGS and our Japanese partners. We are working with Japanese publishers every day to increase our range of Japanese games for Xbox. We know this is really important to Xbox fans and customers. – Phil Spencer to Shinji Mikami.

The evening also gave us the opportunity to learn that Redfall, Starfield and other games will be located in Japan at launch. Todd Howard of Bethesda notably said that Starfield will be entitled to both text and vocals in Japanese and that it is “their biggest translation to date” with “more than 300 actors and 150,000 lines of dialogue“. Last June, Jeremy Hinton, head of the Xbox Asia region, told IGN that localization was one of Microsoft’s priority projects., which would have already noted a “direct increase“The number of Japanese players who have embarked on Sea of ​​Thieves as a result of its localization.





“Japan is the region where our growth is the fastest”

“Japan is the fastest growing regionXbox boss Phil Spencer said in September 2020 in an introductory video broadcast during the Tokyo Game Show. A year later, the same statement is repeated. And to the surprise of some skeptics, Xbox Series S topped Amazon Japan this week, ahead of Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X. A success encouraged by a recent drop in the price of the machine in the region. A few months earlier, it went from 32,980 yen (268 euros) to 29,980 yen (244 euros). The Xbox Series X retains its price of 49,980 yen (407 euros). Microsoft thus relies more on its small platform, which visibly seduces by its affordable cost and compact design. On September 16, analyst John Welfare reported via Famitsu that Xbox was recording sales in Japan.decent”Over the past two weeks, with 351 Xbox Series X elapsed and 1,738 Xbox Series S elapsed. In all, 87,990 new-generation Microsoft machines found buyers in the territory. The company must now sell 2,002 per week for the six to come in order to reach the score of 100,000 by week 50. A milestone crossed in 50 months for the Xbox One.

In February 2020, before the launch of the next-gen, Spencer was preparing to conquer Japanese territory, claiming that Xbox’s position “was not acceptableIn 2018, a report published by Famitsu reported that the Xbox One sold only 15,339 units over the whole year, compared to 1.7 million for the PS4 and 3.5 million for the Switch. “I want the Xbox to have more meaning there than it is today and that means working on multiple fronts for that to be possible, and it takes time.“, declared the boss then. In an interview with IGN Japan, Jeremy Hinton, declared in June optimistically:

We have seen phenomenal growth over the past twelve months in Japan. And that matches new people coming into our ecosystem, people signing up for Game Pass, people buying accessories or PC games. (…) There is no doubt that the demand is absolutely growing in Japan, and I see that we have a really high percentage of consoles bought by people who have never owned an Xbox in the past.