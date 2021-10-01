Who is the donor of Victoire (Solène Hébert)?

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Victoire is not the same after her heart transplant. The young woman will seek to find her donor to understand what is happening to her. But who is it?
The mysteries follow each other but are not alike in Tomorrow is ours. While the series has just undergone many changes, such as the departures of certain actors and the arrival of several actors such as Emmanuel Moire, stressed at the idea of joining the series, and Jennifer Lauret, whose character will want to get her ex back Xavier, the intrigues follow one another. After the investigation into the death of Clément, whose resolution was tragic, or Hadrien who sets out in the footsteps of his biological father, Victoire, she came close to death. The doctor underwent a heart transplant, which saved her life but was also extremely disturbing. Since her transplant, Victoire has been plagued by visions that she wonders if they come from the life of her donor. Logically, the doctor will therefore seek to know the identity of her donor.
Victoire is looking for her donor and has a tattoo as her only clue
In an excerpt from Tomorrow belongs to us, the series which will welcome an attractive character who is a photographer and see former heroes make their comeback, Victoire asks Sara and Roxane to help her find her donor. She shows them a tattoo design and wants to know if that would be enough for them to find it. Sara is not very hot, reminding her that organ donation is anonymous. “I do not have a choice, explains Victoire. I need to know. “ Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on the changes to the series) thinks that the tattoo belongs to her donor. “I saw it appear several times on my arm. It was like bits of memories coming back up. I know, it sounds crazy, but there are quite a few articles on it, it’s called memory. cellular.”
Sara finds it difficult to act like this behind Georges’ back (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations about the rest). But the companion of Victoire believes that the young woman is simply tired and stressed after the transplant. Sara is not convinced either by this story of cellular memory, but Roxane, she goes in the direction of Victoire. “I’ve read a lot of stuff about it, it’s really serious. There are people who burst into tears listening to music they’ve never heard before.” Victoire, who saw Bastien while she was dying, only has this tattoo to hold onto. “I really need to find my donor. It’s whether I’m nuts or not.” Roxane promises to launch a research on the tattoo to see what it gives.
Is Dimitri the winner of Victoire?
Is Roxane’s donor the man Victoire sees in her visions? Is his name Dimitri, the name she keeps evoking? Is this the man who was hit by a car while being chased by someone in a forest, at the end of the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us September 28? Unless Victoire knows her donor very, very well, who could be one of her loved ones …