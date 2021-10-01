Why Carrefour tried to buy Auchan

To once again become the leader in distribution and counter the arrival of new players, Carrefour will have to go through mergers with other groups. But the preys are rare and difficult to absorb.

Carrefour does not need marriage to live. This is subtly the speech hammered by Alexandre Bompard his CEO since the failure of the merger with the Canadian Couche-Tard.

“For us, a major consolidation in France is not on the agenda,” he clearly stated last February in Le Figaro.

No need therefore, but perhaps a desire. As mentioned by Le Monde this week, the French number 2 in the distribution tried to get closer to Auchan.

And the discussions would have gone quite far. Meetings took place in the spring and summer between Alexandre Bompard and members of the Mulliez family. But the discussions would have stumbled on the valuation of the Auchan group.

If Carrefour has found the path to growth and profitability (it should generate at least 1 billion euros in free cash flow per year as of this year), it has not been a leader in mass distribution in France for a few years. years. According to Kantar, the Carrefour group tops out at 20% market share when Leclerc is close to 23%. And this position of outsider does not please Alexandre Bompard. Taking back 3 points from Leclerc could take years at Carrefour, if not never happen.

“With Auchan, Carrefour would once again become a solid leader in large-scale distribution in France, confides a person familiar with the matter. There would be possibilities for synergies, particularly in e-commerce and the group has the means to self-finance its development.”

A possible Carrefour-Auchan group would indeed weigh between 29 and 30% of the French retail market. Which would make him the French leader by far.

Alexandre Bompard believes that the mass distribution landscape is too fragmented in France. Carrefour (the first integrated group) only weighs 20% of the market. In the United Kingdom, Tesco is rather at 27%, just like Edeka in Germany and barely less for Walmart in the United States (26%).

Auchan, a jewel in decline

However, with the rise of e-commerce and the arrival of a plethora of new brands, historical players are fighting for a cake that is stagnating or even shrinking. Observers expect concentrations in the coming years. Alliances have already been formed at the purchasing level, but distributors could go further in consolidation to achieve more synergies and reach critical sales sizes.





Still, these consolidations are very complex in France. Firstly, because a large part of the distribution groups in France are independent. This is the case for Leclerc, Intermarché or Système U. For Carrefour, the targets are therefore limited: Casino or Auchan.

If the first was approached, in vain, a few years ago, the second is not such an easy prey.

Admittedly, the group has not been at its best for several years and does not seem to have found the solution to the hypermarket crisis.

“Auchan has long been the cash machine of the Mulliez family and the main asset of the group, recalls Bertrand Gobin, author of The Hidden Face of the Mulliez Empire. But the relative share has been declining for a few years, unlike Decathlon. and Adeo (Leroy-Merlin). “

Of the 86 billion euros made by the brands of the Association Famille Mulliez (AFM), Auchan only accounts for 37% of the whole (31.6 billion euros in turnover for ELO ex-Auchan retail). At the end of the 2000s, Auchan represented nearly two-thirds of the whole.

A weakened prey but not easy to eat, in particular because of its shareholder structure. If Gérard Mulliez (its founder) and his close family personally hold around 10% of the shares of the family group, the rest of the capital is held by intermediary holding companies and civil companies themselves owned by members of the Association Famille Mulliez. which has 800 members.

Members who would have to be convinced to give up the crown jewel.

“It is the AFM’s management board which has control over the disposals, explains Bertrand Gobin. They have already sold activities such as the Auchan stores in China and Italy or Les Trois Suisses. But obviously nothing of the Auchan’s size and importance. “

Carrefour will have to find another bride to break her celibacy.