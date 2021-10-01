Why Xbox Series X Comes Back On In Power Saving Mode: The Answer! | Xbox one

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are small gems of technology, and this is more the case with the Xbox Series X which is today the most powerful console on the market. To start your console faster, Xbox offers different options in the settings, and today we know why the Xbox turns on even when it is in energy saving.

Play with power settings on Xbox Series X | S

The latest Xbox consoles can be started in two ways.

Energy saving : the console is in a deep sleep mode. This is the lowest power consumption.

: the console is in a deep sleep mode. This is the lowest power consumption. Instant start : the console is in a light sleep mode. It starts up in seconds and it is possible to play, install and manage console games from your mobile device.

On Twitter, Ludokikou, a member of the Xboxygen community we greeted by the way, asked why the fans of his Xbox Series X were turning on when his console was in power saving. The answer was brought to us by Jason Ronald, engineer at Xbox.

If you have enabled the option to keep your console or games and apps up to date, the console will wake up periodically to check for updates and then go back to power saving mode.



The answer is therefore simple. If you’ve enabled the option to tell your console to update when it can, including updating games you own, then it can wake up even in power saving mode. If you want the console to actually be on standby, then you should not enable these automatic updates options. Here we are, we now know why!

How to access game standby and automatic updates settings on Xbox

Change standby settings

Open the Xbox guide (middle button of the controller)

Go to settings

Go to “General”

Go to “Power mode and start-up”

Choose the desired power mode

Change automatic update settings

Open the Xbox guide (middle button of the controller)

Go to settings

Go to “System”

Go to “Updates”

Activate / deactivate “Keep my console up to date”

Activate / deactivate “Keep my games and applications up to date”

How much power do the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consume?

Xbox Series X

Regulatory standby: 0.5 W

Instant start: 13 W

Xbox Series S