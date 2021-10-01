with repeated power cuts, part of the country is at a standstill

Sébastien Le Belzic, edited by Laura Laplaud, with AFP



Machines stopped, factories idling… In southern China, power cuts threaten the Chinese economy and, in turn, global supply chains. Electricity supply suspensions have already hit some 20 provinces to varying degrees in recent months. There are many reasons for this: the increase in demand for electricity, the soaring price of coal and gas and above all the strict application of environmental standards in terms of reducing carbon emissions.

44% of Chinese industries concerned

The gigantic manufacturing industries of the world’s second-largest economy are the first to be affected. From aluminum smelters to textile producers, including subcontractors to Tesla and Apple, they have been ordered to reduce their activities and sometimes to shut down altogether. In total, 44% of the country’s industries are concerned.





Almost half of China’s regions have exceeded environmental targets imposed by Beijing and are therefore now under pressure to cut off power. “It is a policy of restriction on energy, on certain polluting activities such as the production of steel or coal,” explains Christophe Barraud, chief economist at Market Securities. “There is a concomitant problem which is that of a relatively low level of coal stock, which is still the most widely used energy in China today.” The Asian giant remains very dependent on coal, which provides 60% of its electricity production.

An economy in slow motion

For the first time since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese industry has contracted, according to data from Christophe Barraud. “You should know that in the third quarter, we expect a relatively low figure which will be the lowest since the pandemic,” he says. “This is explained by the issues on energy but also a whole lot of things such as, for example, what relates to the residential real estate market and also to localized confinements following a few outbreaks of Covid that we could see at the end of July, August and September. “

Christophe Barraud refers here to the private group Evergrande, Chinese juggernaut of the real estate market, strangled by a debt of 260 billion euros, he has been struggling for several weeks to repay his loans and honor his deliveries of apartments.

This exceptional energy crisis is also beginning to affect Chinese homes. Some provinces have asked residents to use natural light and limit the use of air conditioners and elevators. Public lighting and even traffic lights are also sometimes turned off. This energy crisis is partly caused by President Xi Jinping’s desire to guarantee blue skies for the Beijing Winter Olympics next February. Even if it means causing the economy to break down.