Withings ScanWatch Horizon: the French health watch changes its look

1
Withings presents its latest connected watch focused on health. Inspired by the world of diving, its ScanWatch Horizon is none other than a ScanWatch with a revised and corrected design.
Withings ScanWatch 42mm
Customary in the variations of its products, Withings changes the appearance, but not the functionality, of its ScanWatch. If there are any new features to be spotted, they are therefore solely due to the design… The ScanWatch Horizon, since it is its small name, sports a stainless steel case with a diameter of 43 mm and a thickness of 13.29 mm. It is still an analog watch with a rotating bezel with an essentially aesthetic vocation. It is also inspired on this point – and by its overall design – by diving watches. However, there is no question of using it to explore the seabed: if the Horizon is certified 10 ATM instead of 5 ATM for the ScanWatch, this does not make it suitable for diving proper.
For the rest, this watch remains equipped with a small Pmoled screen, which is intended to display some information dedicated to the user’s objectives or to the reception of notifications. Its features include heart rate measurement, oxygen saturation, recording of electrocardiograms, but also a pedometer function, some sports and sleep monitoring modes. We have devoted to the ScanWatch, whose functions the Horizon inherits, the test below.
In terms of price, the Horizon differs very clearly from the ScanWatch invoiced at 300 €. Count around 500 € (with two bracelets, including one in metal) for the latest model from Withings, presented as a limited edition.