Withings ScanWatch Horizon: the French health watch changes its look

Customary in the variations of its products, Withings changes the appearance, but not the functionality, of its ScanWatch. If there are any new features to be spotted, they are therefore solely due to the design… The ScanWatch Horizon, since it is its small name, sports a stainless steel case with a diameter of 43 mm and a thickness of 13.29 mm. It is still an analog watch with a rotating bezel with an essentially aesthetic vocation. It is also inspired on this point – and by its overall design – by diving watches. However, there is no question of using it to explore the seabed: if the Horizon is certified 10 ATM instead of 5 ATM for the ScanWatch, this does not make it suitable for diving proper.