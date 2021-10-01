Word and Excel with Windows 11 sauce

Microsoft presents Office 2021. The new version of the suite of applications arrives at the same time as Windows 11 with a new design and features geared towards real-time collaboration between colleagues.

Microsoft unveils Office 2021 to detail both the new features planned for its suite of software dedicated to productivity, but also the price that will have to be paid (whether as part of a Microsoft 365 subscription or not). Good to know: this redesign will be launched at the same time as the Windows 11 update, on October 5th.

New design to Windows 11

Available on Windows and macOS (the “most recent versions”), Office 2021 includes the Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams applications. Prepare in particular for a design change more in line with the graphics charter of Windows 11, both in terms of colors and rounded corners.

We’ve also intentionally aligned this visual update with the availability of Windows 11 to provide a consistent and seamless experience on a new Windows 11 PC. And yes, this update is also available for people using Windows 10.

Productivity and Microsoft Teams

Emphasis is also placed on the possibility of collaborating with several people on the same document in order to improve teleworking. The firm specifies that Microsoft 365 subscribers were already benefiting from these features, but now even users purchasing only the Office 2021 suite will be entitled to them. “There is no need to send any additional notes or emails as everyone is notified when a file is updated“, We read in the press release.





This real-time collaboration is powered by OneDrive. Microsoft therefore recommends backing up your files to its cloud service before sharing them. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft Teams is benefiting from deeper integration into the Office 2021 suite to improve teamwork. The software is already preinstalled on Windows 11, but the idea is to let users on Windows 10 and Mac also benefit from it through the Office suite or Microsoft 365 subscription.

To go into more detail, you can find the small new features listed by Microsoft for each application of the Office 2021 suite. Just click here.

Microsoft Office Price 2021

Office 2021 in its “Home and Student” version costs $ 149.99 in the United States. In its “Home and Business” formula (which adds Outlook and options for professionals), it takes $ 249.99. It is likely that this translates into respective prices of 149 and 249 euros in France.

Also note that a Microsoft 365 subscription – which always gives access to the latest versions of the applications of the Redmond firm – costs 69 euros per year or 7 euros per month in its Personal version.