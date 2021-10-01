Xiaomi is already lowering the price of its new entry-level cador

Available for a few days, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 pushes the limits of entry-level smartphones thanks to a simply stunning technical sheet for less than 200 euros. But today, its price has already dropped from 199.90 euros to 169.90 euros for the 128 GB version.

During the year 2021, the Chinese manufacturer flooded the smartphone market. After recently presenting the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro just after Apple’s keynote, it is the turn of the Redmi 10 to arrive in the entry-level segment. Once again, the brand does not hesitate to strike hard by once again offering a smartphone at a very aggressive price compared to the competition and the latter is already entitled to a reduction of up to 30 euros.

What to remember from Xiaomi Redmi 10

Its screen refreshed to 90 Hz

Its Mediatek Helio G88 processor

Its quadruple photo sensor

Its large 5,000 mAh battery

Its stereo speakers

The 4 + 128 GB version of the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is offered at 199.90 euros, but at the moment the smartphone is on sale at 169.90 euros on the manufacturer’s official website – available in all colors. The 4 + 64 GB model goes from 179.90 euros to 159.90 euros.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below in order to find other offers concerning the Xiaomi Redmi 10. The table is updated automatically. .

An entry-level smartphone that impresses

Here we are again facing a smartphone from Xiaomi, and it impresses with its technical sheet for a very low price. Its appearance – certainly well known in recent years – is very appreciable with its screen with thin borders and the punch located at the top in the middle. Regarding the screen, the Redmi 10 is entitled to a 6.5-inch FHD + LCD panel, which comes with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, Xiaomi was keen to offer stereo speakers for enjoy quality sound.

Once returned, Xiaomi’s smartphone could be reminiscent of the company’s former flagship, the Mi 10 Ultra. It is rare to see an entry-level smartphone put so much emphasis on its photo module with a fairly large block, consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The composition seems very promising to offer a nice versatility to the user, but we will wait until we have had it in hand to tell you about the quality of the shots.





Great performance for the price

For this price bracket, don’t expect a power monster, but this model has the merit of being efficient. Thanks to its Helio G88 chip from MediaTek coupled with 4 GB of RAM, you will benefit from a fairly fluid user experience. You will not be able to run too greedy 3D games, but this configuration will be more than enough to consult your social networks, to make web browsing and to support multitasking. On the software side, it is of course the latest version of the home interface, MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11, which is offered.

Finally, it will especially impress with its large 5,000 mAh battery which, according to the manufacturer, promises between 2 to 3 days of autonomy, with rather moderate use. While the recent 11T Pro charges in just 17 minutes, the Redmi 10 still has fast charging up to 22.5W – which is okay for this price bracket. Little more, this smartphone has a microSD port to extend the storage up to 512 GB, as well as an NFC chip for contactless payment.

Find out what the competition has to offer

In order to compare Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 with other references in the same price segment, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 200 euros in 2021.