Yoga teacher sets off a violent fire while trying to heat bear urine

A 30-year-old Californian woman is accused of unintentionally starting a devastating fire during a hike as she tried to boil water mixed with bear urine.

If forest fires are very often accidental and started by poorly extinguished cigarettes, power lines or even construction work, the cause of the fire currently ravaging a county in California is surprising to say the least. On September 22, Alexandra Souverneva, a 30-year-old Yoga teacher, was on a hike that was to take her to Canada, but was blocked by quarry workers warning her of the risk of fire. in the sector, reports CNN.

Despite the warning, the young woman decided to continue her hike. It was then that she got thirsty and found a puddle of water in a bed of a dry stream, but the water visibly contained bear urine. The yoga teacher therefore decided to filter the water using a tea bag. Wiping off a first setback, she had the false good idea of ​​building a fire to boil the water in order to make it drinkable. Unable to light the fire due to the humidity, according to her words, Alexandra Souverneva therefore decides to drink the water mixed with bear urine directly before continuing on her way.





Several houses destroyed and thousands evacuated

Later, she finds herself stuck in the undergrowth and decided to call the firefighters who come to rescue her and who noticed dehydration. When she said she attempted to start a fire, she was questioned by authorities at Cal Fire, the California Department of Forest Fire Protection, who later took her into custody due to the fire. of forest emerging behind its passage. The police found on her CO2 cartridges, a lighter as well as a “white object containing a substance with green leaves”, according to the authorities.

Read more

The blaze, named Fawn Fire, began on September 22 and is currently 90% contained, according to Cal Fire, and has forced the governor of California to declare a state of emergency in Shasta County. About 3,500 hectares were burned, several houses were destroyed and thousands of people had to be evacuated.

Alexandra Souverna has so far pleaded not guilty, authorities said, and will appear in court on October 5. Her bail has been set at $ 150,000 and she faces 9 years in prison if found guilty of starting the Fawn Fire.

VIDEO – Forest fire threatens the world’s tallest tree