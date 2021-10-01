You don’t understand a thing about USB-C? Here are some logos to find you there

Navigating the USB-C cable jungle will soon be easier, thanks to a new logo program.

The dream of a universal cable tends to come true with USB-C. If it is already starting to become widespread on many electronic devices, some measures could further accelerate the pace, such as this directive from the European Commission aimed at obliging all smartphone manufacturers to use a single port, including the iPhone.

However, while USB-C has many advantages, it can also become a real ordeal when it comes to choosing a cable. There is indeed a huge confusion around USB-C: between USB 3.2, USB 4, Thunderbolt, different powers… Difficult to navigate and you can quickly end up buying a non-corresponding cable. not for what you want to use it for.





This situation, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) is aware of it and unveils logos for this, intended to help you navigate it. These new logos define the main characteristics of USB-C cables, and will be displayed on their packaging.

The idea is good, but we imagine that it will take some time before these logos are finally affixed to cables sold commercially.