Young people march for the climate in Milan, behind Greta Thunberg

“Hell is cooler”: Hundreds of young people marched through central Milan on Friday, behind Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, demanding swift climate action one month before the crucial COP26 conference in Glasgow.

After nearly two years of pandemic and restrictions that forced them to demonstrate only online, they are back, like last Friday in Berlin, already with Greta Thunberg, the face of this movement which had brought millions of people down to the streets around the world in 2019.

“We must bring attention back to the immense problem of the climate crisis,” Maria, 15, green paint on her face and full white protective suit told AFP.

“We are so happy to be back on the streets,” adds the Italian teenager under a giant green fabric wave.

“We will always be more,” promises Frida, 24, a German who studies in Italy. “It shows that the climate matters to a lot of people.”

At the head of the procession, some distinguished guests, such as Greta Thunberg and Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate, came to Milan on the occasion of a meeting of 400 young people from around the world brought together by the UN to give their vision of the climate battle before the COP26 in Glasgow in November.

“The world is waking up and change is happening whether you like it or not” reads one of the many signs, alongside the now classic “there is no planet B” or a blue Earth. with a sad smile, thermometer in his mouth, shouting “save me”.





– “Immense power” –

Other signs say “thank you to Greta”, or take up some of her lyrics that have gone viral like her “how dare you!” (how dare you) launched at the UN podium two years ago.

The Swedish activist repeats at the microphone her accusations against the leaders who “claim” to do something: “We see beyond their lies, their blah blah blah, and we have had enough,” she says at the end a walk.

“Hope is us (…) Together, we are the change, let’s never stop, let’s continue the fight”, she adds in front of the galvanized assistance which chants in heart her name, “Greta! Greta! Greta! “.

“We will not allow us to be silenced,” promises her side Vanessa Nakate, before listing the hurricanes, floods and droughts that claim many lives in Africa.

The event takes place as ministers from several dozen countries have gathered in Milan until Saturday for a preparatory meeting for COP26.

On Thursday, during the first working session of this pre-COP, the UN Secretary General launched a new urgent call to action to limit warming to + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-COP era. -industrial, the most ambitious objective of the Paris Agreement.

“There is only one month before the COP26, the most important climate conference since Paris” in 2015 where this historic agreement was sealed, he declared.

“I cannot stress enough that time is running out. Irreversible tipping points are approaching alarmingly,” he added. But “we have immense power. We can either save our world or condemn humanity to a hellish future.”