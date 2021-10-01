“Young people will suffer more disasters than their grandparents”

Children aged six in 2020 will experience twice as many cyclones and forest fires as their grandparents born in the 1960s, according to an unprecedented study.

Tuesday, September 28, Greta Thunberg again let her anger and frustration burst. Invited to the youth summit on climate change, organized by the United Nations in Milan, the young Swedish activist denounced “thirty years of blah-blah” on the part of world leaders, accusing them of having “drowned “the hopes of youth with” empty promises “.

As we know, the new generation will be hit hard by the effects of global warming. For conservationists, this is even one of their main arguments. In demonstrations, they regularly hammer home the same question: “What world will adults bequeath to their children?”

For the first time, an international team made up of around thirty researchers wanted to give a concrete answer to this question. In a study entitled “Intergenerational inequalities in exposure to climate extremes” and published on September 26 in the journal Science, these researchers analyze the consequences of global warming according to age categories. They are interested in various meteorological hazards such as heat waves, floods or forest fires.

Thirty heat waves in a lifetime

And the finding is alarming. If global warming continues its current trajectory, children who are now six years old will experience twice as many cyclones and forest fires as their grandparents, born in the 1960s, but also three times as many floods. and five times more droughts. More striking still, they will undergo about thirty heat waves, against, on average, two to four for their ancestors.

The results show that for a 3 ° C global warming pathway, a 6-yo in 2020 will face twice as many wildfires & tropical cyclones, 3 times more river floods, 4 times more crop failures, 5 times more droughts, & 36 times more heatwaves relative to a person living under pi-climate 5 / n pic.twitter.com/IXwwfwPxmI – Wim Thiery (@WimThiery) September 27, 2021



“Usually, we study global warming by comparing two given periods, for example, ten years ago and today”, explains to France 24 professor Wim Thiery, climatologist at the Vrije Universiteit of Brussels (Belgium), in responsible for this study. “For the first time, we wanted to look at the scale of a lifetime, to quantify, in concrete terms, the impact of global warming in each generation.”

To achieve these results, Wim Thiery’s team combined several climate models as well as the different temperature trajectories used by IPCC experts with demographic data on life expectancy, the number of people per generation and per country. or the population density.

“And it is likely that our results are underestimated”, explains the climatologist. “One of the reasons is that, in this study, we reflect on the frequency of climatic events. But we do not take into account that these can also be more intense and longer.”

Strong regional disparities





The study also highlights great disparities according to the regions of the world. “It’s simple: young people living in developing countries will be the most affected”, summarizes the climatologist. Thus, according to advanced forecasts, a young person born in sub-Saharan Africa today will be six times more likely to be exposed to weather hazards than a young person born in a world where global warming does not exist. In Europe, this factor drops to four.

While 64 million children born in Europe & Central Asia since 2015 face ~ 4 times more extreme events under current pledges, 205 million children of the same age in sub-Saharan Africa face an ~ sixfold increase in lifetime extreme event exposure, and ~ 50 times more heatwaves. 10 / n pic.twitter.com/K4KqRSGbTX – Wim Thiery (@WimThiery) September 27, 2021



“It is dramatic. It is the inhabitants of the countries which have contributed the least to global warming who will be the first victims”, deplores Wim Thiery. “They are also the most vulnerable populations, with governments that do not have the means to manage extreme weather conditions, that do not have real adaptation plans or enough resources.”

“Not to mention that the affected population is much larger.” Indeed, according to the study, if Europe and Central Asia have 64 million children born between 2015 and 2020, Africa has 205 million. “Six times more people hit hard by these disasters.”

A new “eco-anxious” generation

“Today, young people take to the streets because they are aware of all this,” said the climatologist.

And many of them are very worried about their future. According to a large study on eco-anxiety – the anguish of seeing the state of the world worsen with global warming – carried out among 10,000 people from several countries and published in mid-September in The Lancet, 60% of young people say they are “extremely” concerned about this issue. More than 50% also say they are anxious, angry and helpless in the face of the situation. More broadly, 75% of those polled say that the future is “scary”. Half go so far as to ensure that humanity is doomed.

In line with Greta Thunberg, several young people have expressed their concern. “It is time for our leaders to wake up, it is time for our leaders to stop talking and start acting, it is time for polluters to pay, it is time to keep the promises”, hammered the Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate, listing the “suffering” endured in Africa, Asia and the Pacific. “It is time, it is time, it is time. And do not forget to listen to those who are the most vulnerable”, she added, moved, in front of all the standing assistance.

One month before the COP26 organized in Glasgow from October 30 and presented as a crucial meeting for the climate, Wim Thiery wants to be optimistic. “All is not gloomy. Our study also shows very clearly that if states work together to limit global warming to +1.5 ° C by 2100, the target set by the Paris agreement, then the consequences will be much less dramatic. “

Children born in 2020 would then see the risk of being exposed to climatic accidents decrease by 40% for heatwaves, 34% for floods or even 28% for droughts. But according to the latest UN assessment published in mid-September, the world is currently heading towards a “catastrophic” warming of + 2.7 ° C.

“It is time to show intergenerational solidarity”, concludes the climatologist. “This is the only way to ease the burden on this new generation.”