Zoom forced to give up its mega acquisition at 15 billion

The shareholders of customer service specialist Five9 voted against the takeover offer of the king of videoconferencing in search of diversification.

For Zoom, the blow is hard. The king of videoconferencing, whose popularity has skyrocketed with the Covid-19 pandemic, wanted to acquire customer relationship specialist Five9 in order to expand its range of services in a deconfined world. He was prepared to pay the price: $ 14.7 billion in Zoom shares, the largest acquisition in its history. But Five9 shareholders declined the takeover offer in a vote on Thursday.

Read alsoZoom buys customer service cloud specialist Five9 for $ 14.7 billion

The outcome of the vote was predictable. Two major shareholder advisory firms, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), had issued negative opinions on the takeover proposal. In question, the fear of a continuous decline in the valuation of Zoom on the markets, at a time when more and more white-collar workers are returning to the offices. The decrease has already started. Since the announcement of the future marriage between the two companies in July, the action of the videoconferencing giant has fallen by 25%.

The operation was also under close scrutiny by US authorities because of Zoom’s alleged ties to China. “The Department of Justice asks the Committee to verify whether this acquisition (of Five9) poses a risk to national security or to the interests of the United States”, indicates a letter sent on August 27 to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the telecoms regulator. Zoom claims to be a totally American company. But its operations in China, where the service has the right to operate, have raised the ears of US regulators.





Read alsoZoom overtaken by its alleged links with China

Zoom enters the customer service market

Eric Yuan, the founder and CEO of Zoom, tries to be positive. “This acquisition was not fundamental to the success of our business, just as it was not the only way for us to offer a customer service solution.He wrote in a press release.

The company recently presented Zoom Video Engagement Center, an offer that will be marketed in early 2022. It will expand the range of after-sales services and call centers, which are mostly limited to the phone, messaging and social networks. Zoom Video Engagement Center will thus provide a video call solution between a client and an advisor “to start the dialogue in a way that builds trust and loyaltyZoom exclaims.

Zoom Video Engagement Center is one of the bricks that the American company wishes to develop to remain relevant in a post-Covid 19 world. It has already invested in the business telephony sector with Zoom Phone, a hybrid communication offer in the cloud allowing employees to manage their audio calls, their video meetings and their chats on a single application, from a smartphone or a computer.

In the coming months, Zoom will market Hot Desking, a solution designed for companies adopting the “flex office”. Thanks to it, employees will be able to book the office of their choice in advance. The company is also keen to improve its core product, videoconferencing. He bets that these will remain relevant in the “next world”, especially for organizing meetings with participants living abroad. Its function of automated and real-time transcription of exchanges will open up to 30 languages, just as it already allows human translators and interpreters to intervene in multilingual meetings.