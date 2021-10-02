18 provinces in Thailand still affected by flooding

Floods in Thailand have affected more than 200,000 homes in 31 provinces over the past week and persist in 18 provinces.

From September 23 to 30, floods triggered by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Dianmu devastated 31 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central Plains.

A total of 6,335 villages in 190 districts were affected by the floods that affected 227,470 households, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Thursday (September 30).

Seven people died in the floods, six in Lop Buri and one in Phetchabun.

An eighth person was still missing in Phetchabun on Thursday.

As of Thursday, floodwaters have receded in 13 provinces, but 18 remain inundated.

The 18 provinces where flooding persists:

Sukhothai

Phitsanulok

Phetchabun

Phichit

Kamphaeng Phet

Nakhon Sawan

Uthai thani

Lop Buri

Khon Kaen

Chaiyaphum

Nakhon Ratchasima

Ubon Ratchathani

Chai Nat

Saraburi

Suphan buri

Sing buri

Ang Thong

Ayutthaya

In Phitsanulok, the Yom River rose from its bed, sending an enormous amount of water to the riverside communities in Bang Rakham district.





The Chao Phraya river in Bangkok still below flood level

The level of the Chao Phraya River remains well below the top of the flood dikes and there is no flooding in the riparian areas, the governor of Bangkok reassured Thursday.

Aswin Kwanmuang said the Chao Phraya was passing through the capital at a flow rate of 2,873 cubic meters per second on Thursday morning.

The river level was 1.58 meters below the top of the flood protection dike.

There has been no negative impact to date from the increased flow from the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat province, he said.

Source: Bangkok Post