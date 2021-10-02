25 hilarious photos of our pets from the comedy pet photography awards

A few weeks before the jury’s verdict, today we offer you a small selection of the 25 funniest photos selected for the final competition of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards. Laughter guaranteed.

What would we do without our animal friends?

Faithful and cute, our pets are indeed true companions and our lives clearly wouldn’t be the same if they weren’t one of them.

When we make the choice to adopt one, it becomes a full member of our family and thus appears on the walls of the house behind pretty cadets.

We like to immortalize our dogs and cats because we love them as much as a brother, a sister or a parent.

But sometimes some of the photos we take don’t live up to our expectations. Or rather these pictures remind us how unpredictable our pets are and that’s also why we love them.

The improbable and comical behaviors of certain pets are the essence of the famous Comedy Pet Photography Awards competition, which annually rewards the funniest specimens, despite themselves.

For the 2021 edition, the jury has selected a number of photos for the final competition which will take place on November 24. The winner of the latter will pocket the sum of 2,340 euros, as well as a personalized trophy.

And among the nuggets selected, some particularly caught our attention. So today we offer you a small anthology of the funniest images.

Hilarious bombshell photo, strange postures, or even snapshots taken in the right place at the right time, there is something for everyone.

Judge instead: