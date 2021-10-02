3 questions to understand everything about graphene, “miracle material” that feeds the anti-vaccine conspiracy

What is Graphene

Often referred to as “miracle material”, graphene is among the lightest discovered to date.

Composed of carbon, it was identified in 1947, but isolated only in 2004 by the Dutchman Andre Geim and the Russo-Briton Konstantin Novoselov, which in 2010 earned them the Nobel Prize in physics.

This material has unique chemical and physical properties, which makes it a “most promising for the technologies of the future”, explains the Argentinian researcher Marcelo Mariscal, specialist in nanotechnologies.

Graphene is the subject of research for the manufacture of very high sensitivity sensors, flexible electronic devices, in particular for cars, airplanes, satellites.

It stores energy very easily, making it a material of choice for car batteries. It could also have outlets in construction and medicine, in particular as a vector for gene therapies, molecular medicine and vaccines.

What is the link with anticovid vaccines?

As has already been the case with 5G and microchip technologies, graphene is the subject of many “Trojan horse” conspiracy theories.

According to these theories, governments or personalities seek to “control” people remotely using materials injected through Covid-19 vaccines or track their movements by GPS.

These rumors arose in the spring of 2021 after Canada withdrew medical masks containing graphene from the market due to possible health risks.