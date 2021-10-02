3 questions to understand everything about graphene, “miracle material” that feeds the anti-vaccine conspiracy

What is Graphene
Often referred to as “miracle material”, graphene is among the lightest discovered to date.
Composed of carbon, it was identified in 1947, but isolated only in 2004 by the Dutchman Andre Geim and the Russo-Briton Konstantin Novoselov, which in 2010 earned them the Nobel Prize in physics.
This material has unique chemical and physical properties, which makes it a “most promising for the technologies of the future”, explains the Argentinian researcher Marcelo Mariscal, specialist in nanotechnologies.
Graphene is the subject of research for the manufacture of very high sensitivity sensors, flexible electronic devices, in particular for cars, airplanes, satellites.
It stores energy very easily, making it a material of choice for car batteries. It could also have outlets in construction and medicine, in particular as a vector for gene therapies, molecular medicine and vaccines.
What is the link with anticovid vaccines?
As has already been the case with 5G and microchip technologies, graphene is the subject of many “Trojan horse” conspiracy theories.
According to these theories, governments or personalities seek to “control” people remotely using materials injected through Covid-19 vaccines or track their movements by GPS.
These rumors arose in the spring of 2021 after Canada withdrew medical masks containing graphene from the market due to possible health risks.
One month later, as anti-virus vaccination campaigns are in full swing in Europe, the United States and progress in Latin America and elsewhere in the world, users of social networks accuse the vaccine of having them “magnetized”.
Videos cross borders in order to “to prove” that anticovid vaccines contain ingredients “secrets” and harmful, including graphene, in particular to “control the will” of people through magnetic properties.
Others claim that graphene oxide, a derivative, is present in vaccines and “alters the electromagnetic field” people, which could cause their death.
What do we really know?
None of the anticovid vaccines licensed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the composition of which is publicly available, contains graphene or graphene oxide.
Neither graphene nor graphene oxide have natural magnetic properties, say scientists interviewed by AFP.
“It is magnetic only under very specific laboratory conditions (…) under natural conditions it loses its magnetic properties”, emphasizes Diego Peña from the Center for Research in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Materials in Spain.
Graphene and graphene oxide are also the subject of research for biomedical purposes but “these are model studies in phases of fundamental science, which are still far from being applied”, explains Marcelo Mariscal.
Regarding masks sold in Canada, their sale has resumed after a study showed that “the graphene particles (…) are not released by these masks in amounts liable to cause harmful effects on the lungs”.
For Marcelo Mariscal, “all the expectations of the press and the market vis-à-vis a material that promises to revolutionize the industry – as steel or polymeric materials did in their time – make it a target” of choice for conspirators.
“Research that raises a lot of hope has a problem: people want to see the effects very quickly”, emphasizes Ester Vazquez Fernandez-Pacheco, from the Regional Institute for Applied Scientific Research (IRICA) of Castile and Mancha, Spain.
Gold, “any technological development requires many years (…) and this idea unfortunately does not spread effectively”, she emphasizes.
“The material is known, everyone knows it’s real, but not everyone can understand how you work with it”, it is therefore “very easy to make people believe things without any scientific basis“.