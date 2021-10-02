38 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s aerial identification zone, a record

A record number of Chinese military planes, 38 in total, entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Friday, Communist China’s anniversary

A record number of Chinese military planes, 38 in total, entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Friday, the anniversary of Communist China, Taipei announced on Saturday. The show of force comes days after Beijing accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with “sinister designs.”

The presence in its air defense identification zone (“Adiz”, according to its acronym in English) of 22 fighter planes, two bombers and an anti-submarine warfare plane led the Taiwanese military forces to take off their aircraft. own aircraft to order them to leave, the Defense Ministry said. On the night of Friday to Saturday, a second group of 13 planes entered the Adiz, bringing the total number of aircraft to 38, according to the ministry.





The pressure is building

An air defense identification area is airspace in which a State wishes to identify and locate aircraft for reasons of national security. Chinese air force incursions into this area are frequent, as Beijing intends to carry out demonstrations of force. More than 500 have already been detected this year against 380 last year, which was already a record.

The previous daily record dates back to June 15, when 28 aircraft crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Communist China regards the island, now ruled by a democratic regime, as a rebel province called upon to come into its fold, if necessary by force. China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects Beijing’s view that the island is part of a “one China.”

Beijing last week sent 24 devices to the area after Taiwan asked to join a major trans-Pacific trade deal. Friday’s incursions come after Britain on September 27 and for the first time since 2008 sent a warship into the Taiwan Strait.

The People’s Liberation Army command condemned the act, accusing Britain of harboring “bad intentions aimed at sabotaging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.