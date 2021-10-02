4G coverage: a telecom “new mobile deal” with rather positive results

The time has come to take stock of the “new mobile deal”, this device which commits operators to reducing the digital divide. If there are still points to improve, the effects of the device are palpable.

Three years later, the Court of Auditors draws up an initial assessment of the “new mobile deal” between the State and the telecom operators. A rather positive result since this agreement, which partially exempted operators from their 4G fees in exchange for efforts to deploy their infrastructures in white zones, has made it possible to reduce the digital divide in many territories.

According to the Court of Auditors, between 3.2 and 5.6 billion euros have been invested in 4G deployments for 3 billion euros in revenue that the state has let slip. As a result, the average coverage of the metropolitan area has improved significantly, from 45% at the start of 2018 to 76% in mid-2020.

Good, but not enough

Despite this acceleration of deployments, the Court of Auditors considers that the “new mobile deal” will remain insufficient for “Bridging the national digital divide”. It also indicates that there is still a consensus to be found between the pursuit of constantly improved coverage of white areas and the desire of some to limit the effects of these deployments on the environment or health.





It is true that the arrival of 5G has sparked a debate in society on the interest of deploying infrastructure again and again, and has shown that the fears of the population regarding the effects of mobile networks on the environment or the health are still numerous. The Court of Auditors hopes that communication campaigns based on objective data from ANFR or ANSES can be carried out to ease tensions, while the ecological balance sheet of 4G and 5G should also be the subject of transparency.

Lots of antennas to install

Moreover, 5G will push operators to install many new antennas in the territory. There is talk of 10,500 additional antennas by 2025, particularly along major road and rail transport axes. One way of preventing the formation of new territorial digital divides, which however poses a financial problem for operators taxed on each active antenna under Ifer (flat-rate taxation of network companies).

As summarized Le Figaro, “They are pushed to deploy [mais] are imposed when they do ”. And as soon as the government opens the file, local elected officials step up to keep this important source of income. Currently, Ifer would cost operators around 200 million euros per year, but could double by 2026.