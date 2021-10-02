70 migrants missing in the eastern Mediterranean

Seventy migrants who were on board a boat that left western Libya four days ago to try to reach Europe via the eastern Mediterranean are missing, the NGO Alarm Phone reported on Saturday.

“They left Khoms (west) and called Alarm Phone several times», Indicated on Twitter this NGO of volunteers which manages an emergency telephone line for migrants in difficulty.

“When we lost contact they were in Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone, 11 miles (20 km) from Italian waters, but there is no record of their rescue or arrival. . The authorities are silent», Added this NGO.

“How can 70 people disappear at sea, a few kilometers from the mainland? What happened to them? Why did the Maltese and Italian authorities first refuse to rescue them and then to provide information on their fate?Asked Alarm Phone.





Libya is an important crossing point for thousands of migrants seeking each year to reach Europe via the Italian coasts, only 300 km from the Libyan coasts.

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa and in search of an El Dorado in Europe, are also the prey of traffickers when they do not die trying to cross.

According to an assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in early September, at least 1,369 people have died in the Mediterranean since the start of the year while trying to reach Europe.

