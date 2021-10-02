700,000 dead in the United States, outbreak of cases in Syria … update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

The number of deaths increased by 78% in Guadeloupe and 69% in Martinique between June 1 and September 20, compared to the same period of 2019, a year without Covid, announced INSEE in statistics published on Friday. For France as a whole, the number of deaths is 3% higher over the period from June 1 to September 20 compared to the same period of 2019 (178,075 deaths, +5,799), according to INSEE, which chose to favor the comparison with the year 2019, a year without a Covid epidemic.

It is significantly higher for people aged 65 to 74 (+ 8.9%) and for 75-84 (+ 6.0%). In mainland France, the number of deaths recorded over this period is 2% higher than in 2019, and even higher in seven regions, including Corsica (+ 8%), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 7%) and Occitania (+ 6%).

The situation in the world

The pandemic has made at least 4,780,108 dead in the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Friday in the middle of the day.

United States are the most affected country with 700,258 deaths, followed by Brasil (597 255), india (448 339), Mexico (277,505) and Russia (208,142).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.





700,000 dead in the United States

More than 700,000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the United States since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University count on Friday, the equivalent of the population of the capital Washington.

This gloomy course is a reminder that hundreds of Americans still die from the coronavirus every day, despite the vaccination campaign.

Covid outbreak in Syria

The number of Covid-19 cases has exploded in recent weeks in northern Syria and reached critical levels, officials said.

In some of the areas most affected by the conflict that erupted in 2011, health infrastructure is insufficient, and basic medical supplies and doses of vaccine are lacking.

Fourth consecutive death toll in Russia

For the fourth day in a row, Russia recorded a record daily death toll with 887 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 867 the day before, according to the government.

In addition, 24,522 new infections were identified. A level that had not been reached since July 22.

The health pass again in effect in Rio

The Supreme Court of Brazil has reinstated the health pass requirement to enter certain public and tourist places in Rio de Janeiro. Sesame is therefore back in force on Friday, after being suspended Wednesday by a judge.

Vaccination requirement for California students

All California students eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will need to be vaccinated if they wish to physically attend classes, whether they are schooled in the public or private system, the state governor announced on Friday.