99 euros, today is the crazy price of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro + Band 6 pack

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro were a nice surprise when they first released, as they deliver good sound and convincing active noise reduction. They are now available at an excellent price on the brand’s official website: 99 euros instead of 199 euros. In addition, a Huawei Band 6 of the color you want is offered!

Huawei is not a champion in the world of audio and the various models of the brand’s wireless headphones released so far cannot claim otherwise, but that was before the arrival of FreeBuds. Pro. The latter are surprisingly very good, even against the market leaders like Bose and Sony. In short, just remember that they are doing almost as well as their competitors for a much lower price, especially today with this promotion.

What to remember about Huawei FreeBuds Pro

The AirPods look made by Huawei

Good sound and effective noise reduction

Good battery life: around 30 hours with the box

Instead of the usual 199 euros, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless headphones are now displayed at 139 euros on the official website of the Chinese brand. However, the price drops to 99 euros by activating the 10 euros discount coupon on the product page and taking into account the future refund of 30 euros that you will receive thanks to the ODR valid until November 18, 2021. Then be sure to choose “product only”, then the Huawei Band 6 worth 59 euros will be added to your cart for free..

Finally good true wireless at Huawei

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro are the brand’s best wireless earbuds at the time of writing, and surely one of the best value for money on the market with this promotion. They are equipped with 11 mm diameter speakers as well as a mechanical audio stabilization system to prevent tremors in the ear and thus obtain precise sound. Via the dedicated application, it is possible to analyze your ear to further improve the sound experience. There are also many other features, including Perception mode to hear what is happening around you without removing the headphones, the reverse of noise reduction.





Speaking of noise reduction, Huawei’s is effective thanks to the two microphones facing outward and the other microphone facing inward. On paper, the FreeBuds Pro can block up to 40 dB of sound while Sony posts 38 dB with its WF-1000XM3 and Apple 33 dB with its AirPods Pro. In fact, we were amazed at the result, especially since the adaptive system called “Dynamic Noise Cancellation” is really handy for automatically adjusting the level of reduction according to your environment. There are also three modes to be activated manually: cozy, general and ultra.

Apple’s inspiration, still present

Let’s face it, these FreeBuds Pro look like a carbon copy of the AirPods Pro. Overall, we can see the same silhouette for the atria with this silicone tip, but there is a little subtlety that makes all the difference. The stem of the earphones is here rectangular, without discomfort for the ear, and provides additional controls via a simple pressure with your thumb and your index finger in addition to the controls of the touch zone.

The white charging box is also very similar to what the Cupertino company offers with this half-round, half-oval shape, but we appreciate much more the silver color of the most beautiful effect. The finishes are quite surprising, so much so that it is difficult to spot the pairing button as it naturally blends into the case. Autonomy is also around thirty hours and wireless charging compatibility is also part of the game.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

8 / 10

The best wireless headphones around

