A 20th Nuit Blanche in Olympic form

Dance in front of the Town Hall or while walking in the rain, in a swimsuit in the swimming pool or on rollerblades: the 20th edition of Nuit Blanche, Saturday in Paris and in 13 cities of its metropolis, is a joyous encounter between art and sport with a view to the 2024 Olympic Games.

By means of a sanitary pass and gauge for indoor sites, this anniversary edition of the free artistic event is intended to be the “reunion” – the 2020 edition was held with reinforced sanitary conditions – even if the weather, between rain and wind , promises to be formidable.

This will not prevent two acrobats from levitating around a lamppost in the forecourt of the National Library of France (BNF) François Mitterrand overlooking the Seine.

“The lamppost becomes slippery, you have to adapt the support grip”, explains Ella Cocset, just lowered from her mast. “We are going to make shorter versions”, adds Francisca Alvarez, his sidekick from the Retouramont company, created by Fabrice Guillot. Two other “vertical dancers” animate a strange apparatus, called Special Vessel, which reacts to each of their movements.

Below on the staircase, a clay tennis court seems to have tumbled down from the square to better embrace the relief of the steps. The work of the plastic artist Laurent Perbos, in reality a self-adhesive vinyl paper, symbolizes the convergence between culture and sport desired for the launch of the “Cultural Olympiad” until the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2024.

– Let’s wander in the forest –

Invited to “put the bodies in motion”, the two artistic directors, Sandrina Martins and Mourad Merzouki, have therefore made the long-distance hiking trail which surrounds the capital, the GR75, created in view of the candidacy of Paris to obtain these Olympics, the backbone of their program with three routes north, west and east.





The opportunity to emerge from the oblivion of the sports infrastructures which had hosted the previous Games in the capital, in 1900 and 1924. Among them, the Léo-Lagrange sports center will be taken over by 35 amateur dancers whose 20 minutes of breathing, confining at orgasm, seem to be controlled by the hands of a harpist.

While 200 walkers set off to attack the 50 km of the GR, 80 other courageous will reach the Bois de Vincennes at Bercy, alternating between walking, games and “rites” during a “dance trek” which promises to be ecstatic.

Installed in the heart of the woods, Pablo Valbuena’s “Gyrotope” is hypnotic. “It is also a question of movement, by the articulation between sound and light”, underlines Sandrina Martins.

Right next door, in the ancient Jacques-Anquetil velodrome, the author and director Mohamed El Khatib honors the noblest regulars of the place, veteran cyclists who lead the public on their lap and their passion. of the little queen.

– The memory of L’Echappatoire –

On the north course, DJ Barbara Butch will transform another 1924 Olympic site, the Georges-Vallerey swimming pool, into a nightclub, where among the 1,000 accepted entrants, a hundred will be allowed to jiggle in the pool.

Land of major Parisian sporting events, the 16th arrondissement is not forgotten with an evening of rollerblading in a Basque pelota haunt and, at the Jean-Bouin stadium, a photo exhibition dedicated to four French champions or national anthems revisited by the ‘Orchester de spectacle de Montreuil, which brings together professionals and amateurs.

In the center of the capital, where a fourth route allows you to say goodbye to the packaged Triumphal Arch and to discover the Les Envoûtés exhibition at the modern art museum, Mourad Merzouki will launch the festivities from the Town Hall by a “choreographic walk” mixing hip-hop and classical dance.

The choreographer will also offer a “connected dance” accessible to all the public present on site or in several cities of the Greater Paris Metropolis, the City’s partner for the event.

In Seine-Saint-Denis, the memory of L’Échappatoire, the legendary nightclub of Clichy-sous-Bois, will thus be brought back to life in a gymnasium occupied by DJs, acrobats, sailors and waltzers. Enough to quickly dry body and clothes.