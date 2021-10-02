A crocodile crunches the drone of a TV channel during filming

UNUSUAL – Crunched in full flight. A drone belonging to ABC News television station was attacked by a crocodile, while it was filming footage for a documentary as you can see in the video at the top of our article. The remote-controlled object flew over a lagoon in Crocodylus Park, a zoo located in Berrimah, a suburb in northern Australia.

Dane Hirst, drone pilot for the US channel, told Reuters news agency: “All the crocodiles were very nervous, but there was one in particular who was not moving and really looking at the drone. I thought to myself great, I’m going to use it. He’s static, I can get some pictures of him. ”

While the drone was in a good position, the reptile leapt out of the water to catch it. Dane Hirst and his team believed they had lost the item forever, but it was found two weeks later by staff at the wildlife park. Good surprise, not all data was lost. “Lucky for me at ABC we have some very smart technicians,” the cameraman told Reuters. “They managed to recover the images.”





First flight, already out of order

The drone pilot did not see the scene live, but it was observed by a child, who was on a tour of the park. His grandfather approached the cameraman to confirm that his flying object was between the jaws of a reptile. “I thought to myself, wow! It was a brand new drone, and it will be very difficult to explain to the boss, ”admits the cameraman to the press agency.

The event occurred during the making of a documentary, marking the 50th anniversary of the ban on northern reptile hunting. If they attack drones today, these crocodiles were on the verge of extinction fifty years ago. The ABC teams hung the object on a wall in their study room as a souvenir. As for the documentary, it has been available on the media’s Youtube channel since October 1, 2021.

