a diptych version of Banksy’s iconic work up for auction

Christie’s auction house on Friday presented a diptych version of British street artist Banksy’s very famous work, “The Balloon Girl”, which will be auctioned in London on October 15th.

The Balloon Girl in diptych will be auctioned at Christie’s in London on October 15th. Produced in 2005, the canvas in two parts, which represents a little girl stretching her arm towards a red heart-shaped balloon on a white background, is estimated between 2.5 and 3.5 million pounds sterling (2.9 and 4.1 million euros).

Image that first appeared in 2002, the little balloon girl has become “a bit of a leitmotif” for Banksy and “a very celebrated work”, explains Katharine Arnold, head of post-war and contemporary art in Europe for Christie’s, to AFP.

“He manages with these images to create a feeling and to capture the essence and the mood of the moment”, she continued. “I think after 18 long months of the pandemic, you really get that feeling of hope and momentum with this little girl releasing love into the world by letting go of the ball. And that’s what we absolutely need in this moment”.





Another version of The Balloon Girl, renamed Love is in the trash (Love is in the Bin), whose partial self-destruction at its sale in 2018 had caused amazement around the world, will be offered for auction by Sotheby’s in London on October 14. It is estimated at between 4 and 6 million pounds sterling (between 4.7 and 7 million euros).

Banksy became known for a series of graffiti appearing on buildings. The urban artist, who maintains anonymity, likes to provoke and raise awareness through his art. He also uses his graffiti bombshell to demonstrate his opposition to Brexit and his support for migrants.