A night of urban violence in Saint-Benoît

At nightfall, Thursday, September 30, violence agitated the city center of Saint-Benoît. Clashes would have broken out between rival bands. The gendarmes intervened, and were targeted. There were no injuries.

Last night was rough in the east of the island. Thursday, September 30 at nightfall, urban violence broke out in Saint-Benoît.

Scuffled between rival gangs

Clashes would have broken out between rival bands in Saint-Benoît. According to our information, the gendarmes first intervened in the area to put an end to a fight.

Police officers targeted

Arrived on the spot, the police would have received many projectiles. Four gendarmerie vehicles were targeted. There were no injuries. About ten grenade and tear gas canisters were fired.

The troublemakers are being identified.

The mayor condemns

The mayor of Saint-Benoît, Patrice Selly, strongly condemns “the acts committed last night in the city center, it is unacceptable”. “The message must be clear: there will be no more impunity on Saint-Benoît, Patrice Selly warns. This kind of event must be followed by arrests and this is not the case until now. “” Even if they are minors, we must have arrests to go back to the families so that we let us also take action towards these families who have no control over these children who are late hours in the streets of Saint-Benoît “, the mayor continues.





Patrice Selly announces that there will be “from next week, a monitoring committee for the fight against delinquency which will meet in Saint-Benoît”.

Saint-Benoit: How to fight against urban violence?