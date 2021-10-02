A Philips Ultra High Definition TV at a reduced price!

If you are looking for a cheap 4K TV, here is an offer that should interest you. Indeed, this Philips model is sold for less than 650 € for a very attractive price / quality ratio.

Is it possible to buy a 4K TV for less than 650 €? Yes ! Not only will you save a lot of money, but also own a TV from a benchmark brand in the industry, Philips! Today, Cdiscount is offering a promotion on the 70PUS7555 model. A Smart TV of more than 1m80 of diagonal which has a resolution of 3840×2160!

Buy the 70-inch Philips Smart TV for € 649 at Cdiscount

The entire industry has turned to Ultra High Definition. It took some time to be able to enjoy very high definition content, but today almost all channels and other streaming services are finally compatible with 4K. The arrival of 4K compatible Next Gen consoles in 2020 marks a turning point. As with every development, the consumer must equip himself and thus acquire a new TV in order to take advantage of the latest trends in the sector.

The characteristics of the Philips TV

This Philips Smart TV will not only immerse you in the 4K experience, but also sold at an unbeatable price! First of all, with its SAPHI operating system, you can easily access all of the television’s features. You can easily navigate between your different programs, whether Netflix, Disney +, OCS or Prime Video.





When viewing, your TV will do everything necessary to get the best out of the picture with its Philips P5 processor. Indeed, the latter analyzes and optimizes the colors, details and contrasts in order to offer you the most authentic images possible.

Compatible with HDR standards, this model thus displays a light always in phase with the context of the image. In short, a more adaptive approach to what you see.

In short, we are in front of a television able to provide you with unique sensations and an authentic user experience thanks to 4K as well as all the features that revolve around it, all for less than 649 €!

