a prisoner from Kombouaré settles his accounts with Domenech

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

Pedro Chirivella cannot be separated from FC Nantes’ promising start to the season. Become the hub of Antoine Kombouaré in the midfield, the Spanish midfielder has even become a leader in the locker room. Recruited in the summer of 2020, the 24-year-old has literally changed since the arrival of the Kanak coach on the bench of FC Nantes.

“With his staff, he gave me the confidence I needed as I was coming out of a difficult period. I progressed game after game, I found my game, admits Chirivella in L’Équipe before evoking the unease created by Christian Gourcuff in December 2020. I was in pain. I knew he was one of those who counted on me, with him I played every game. When (Raymond) Domenech arrived, I said to my family, “This is going to be hard for me.” I knew he probably didn’t know who Pedro Chirivella was. For three or four matches, I didn’t play a minute. “

Reading these words, we understand why the Spanish community does not carry Domenech in its heart. That’s not all. “I felt put aside, I felt that I had no chance to play, I could see in training that the relationship with him was not great, he added. The team was not winning and I was just thinking of that: we will go down to Ligue 2, and that’s something I’ll always have in mind! I was unhappy, there was no one at the stadium, we were relegated, the coaches marched. It was a nightmare. Fortunately, the coach has changed. “





The front page of L’Équipe newspaper this Saturday, October 2. You can also find the magazine on newsstands

Read today’s edition> https://t.co/cbEFpWwf86 pic.twitter.com/fGWqFKH4G3 – THE TEAM (@the team) October 2, 2021