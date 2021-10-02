A successful return to school for Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Épinal

The scores obtained in the national competitions are not taken into account for the records – the world record belongs to the French, with 90.03 pts in 2019, but that of Friday gives an indication of the state of form of the dancers, which had for example obtained 89.80 pts in this competition in 2019. “They had a very good performance, I found them confident, serene, stable on their cares, analyzes their coach Romain Haguenauer. The twizzles were perfect. It was very fluid. It is a very good base for a ramp-up until February and March. “ To Olympic gold in Beijing (February 4-20), the only one they miss.