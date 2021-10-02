A successful return to school for Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Épinal

The wait is finally over. Friday at the Masters in Épinal, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron returned to competition after twenty months of absence, due to the pandemic and visa problems which had notably prevented them from participating in the World Championships last March. Their smiles, at the end of their new rhythmic dance, were eloquent.
“We quickly regained our marks since we arrived here, it was the same stress management, describes Gabriella Papadakis. But what was added was a certain gratitude that it had all started all over again. I took less for granted the fact of being there, of having an audience. “ For the five-time European champions, four-time world champions and vice-Olympic champions, this traditional competition at the start of the season is obviously not a major issue. But this time she was much more expected than usual.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve skated in front of people other than our coaches and teammates! “, laughs Guillaume Cizeron. The public at the inter-municipal ice rink in Épinal stood up at the end of this program dedicated to waacking, a dance that appeared in the 1970s in the gay community of Los Angeles. And the judges rewarded them with a very high score: 93.79 pts.
The scores obtained in the national competitions are not taken into account for the records – the world record belongs to the French, with 90.03 pts in 2019, but that of Friday gives an indication of the state of form of the dancers, which had for example obtained 89.80 pts in this competition in 2019. “They had a very good performance, I found them confident, serene, stable on their cares, analyzes their coach Romain Haguenauer. The twizzles were perfect. It was very fluid. It is a very good base for a ramp-up until February and March. “ To Olympic gold in Beijing (February 4-20), the only one they miss.