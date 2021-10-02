After Euphoria, HBO develops a very hot series with the daughter of Johnny Depp

Following the success ofEuphoria, the mythical chain HBO develops a new series of the same style, with Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of the actor of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

The heat rises at HBO

2019 has been a particularly important year for HBO. In addition to the dissemination of the conclusion of Game Of Thrones, the most important series of the decade 2010-2019, the Warner group channel also aired some of the most commented and popular series that year: Chernobyl, Watchmen or Euphoria.

Chronicle ofa disillusioned youth, lost between drug consumption, short-lived sex, and the continual search for oneself, Euphoria stars rising star Zendaya (currently in theaters in the awesome Dune by Denis Villeneuve, whose review you can read) in a series that never hesitates to show sexuality in a very frontal way.





Building on the success of the first season ofEuphoria and the two special episodes released in 2020, HBO seems determined to continue collaborating with its creator, Sam Levinson. The showrunner, who has also carved out a solid reputation with films Assassination Nation and Malcolm & Marie (film made for Netflix, in which Zendaya gives the answer to John David Washington, the actor very noticed of Tenet by Christopher Nolan), is developing for HBO, in parallel with the second season of the adventures of Rue and Jules, a new series, titled The Idol.

The series will tell the romance between a young pop singer, interpreted by Lily-Rose Depp, and a nightclub owner, guru of a sect, which will play Abel Tesfaye, known to the general public under the pseudonym The Weeknd. (Note that Tesfaye will also be director of the series.)

Considering Sam Levinson’s previous work, and HBO’s usual aesthetic canons when it comes to sex scenes (from Sex & the City To Game Of Thrones, Passing by Boardwalk Empire and The Deuce), we can therefore expect a series that will raise the heat in homes… Especially since the themes addressed in the series will lend themselves particularly well!

This will undoubtedly be a new challenge for Lily-Rose Depp. Model and singer, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is also a clearly identified film actress. Corn with The Idol, the 22-year-old actress will make her sensational debut in the world of TV series. For now, the series does not yet have a release date.