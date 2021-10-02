After Manchester United – Everton (1-1) – “A mark of respect”: Townsend denies having housed Cristiano Ronaldo

We must admit that his goal was more beautiful than the way to celebrate it. Andros Townsend concluded a perfectly conducted counterattack to allow Everton to take a point at Old Trafford on Saturday, against Manchester United (1-1). The Toffees striker then wanted to celebrate it by imitating the traditional celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo. A pretty pitiful imitation, by the way. And who could have taken a way of chambering his opponent in general, and CR7 in particular.

Townsend defended himself. “I didn’t imitate him, it’s just a mark of respect for a player who has influenced my career, said the Everton forward after the meeting on Match of the Day. I spent hours analyzing his free kicks, his moves and how he devoted himself to football. So it wasn’t an imitation, it was a mark of respect for one of my idols. I probably didn’t do the celebration justice and didn’t perform well. “

When it comes to celebrating Ronaldo-style, Townsend clearly has room for improvement. But the Toffees striker still has a remarkable start to the season. Against Manchester United, he scored his 5th goal in 9 matches since the start of the season, in all competitions. “I have said in the past that I need to score more regularly, he admitted. For several reasons, I never managed to do it over a whole season. It’s a good start, but I can do even better. ”

