After the verdict of the CJEU, the Polisario claims € 1 billion in compensation from the EU

After the judgment of September 29 of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polisario sets its conditions to the Twenty-Seven. “Morocco, which has no sovereignty over Sahrawi waters, cannot issue licenses to Spanish fishermen on unregulated catches,” said its lawyer, Frenchman Manuel Devers, during a lively press briefing on Friday. October 1 in Madrid with Oubi Bouchraya, Front representative to the EU.

Also, he invited the Iberian shipowners to turn to “a competent authority”, in allusion to the Polisario. Otherwise, he threatened to “take action against companies that do not respect the rights of the Saharawi people”.

On the same line, Me Devers left the door open to a possible claim with the EU of “compensation for the economic impact of the agreements” concluded with Morocco. “From a technical point of view, we can clearly claim damages, estimated at one billion euros”. The lawyer recalled that the Court “has just annulled two international agreements” and therefore, “it would be reasonable to recognize the right to the payment of reparations. Everything will depend on the behavior of the European institutions ”.

The Polisario wants to appease the anger of the Spanish fishermen

In a distribution of roles between the two representatives of the Polisario, Oubi Bouchraya qualified the Frenchman’s remarks, specifying that “compensation can be requested” but that this option is not yet “put on the table of discussions”.





He said, however, that his movement “wants to help Spanish fishermen”. “The Court of Justice of the European Union has established the framework for possible cooperation” between the EU and the Polisario, he stressed. Contrary to the satisfaction of Spanish agricultural organizations, the verdict of the CJEU of September 29 has provoked the ire of fishermen who consider it a “threat” for the entire sector. Of the 132 European vessels fishing in Moroccan waters, including the Sahara, 93 are Spanish.

Bouchraya concluded his intervention by returning the ball to the court of the Twenty-seven. “If the EU wants to continue doing business in Western Sahara, it already knows who it should address, namely the Polisario Front.” The same message was, moreover, intended for the United States. Indeed, the Biden administration resumed this summer the importation of phosphate extracted in the Sahara, after a three-year suspension. Gas cargoes from the United States also arrived at the port of Laayoune on May 5 and June 5 of this year.

In its verdict of September 29, the CJEU noted that the Polisario “is recognized internationally as a representative of the people of Western Sahara, even assuming that this recognition falls within the limited framework of the self-determination process of this territory ”.