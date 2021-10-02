Air Algeria doubled by Air France and Transavia

The airline Air France and its subsidiary low cost Transavia earn much more money than the national company Air Algeria, thanks to the partial reopening of the borders in force since June 1, 2021. This is how the Algerian company is doubled by the two French companies.

In fact, since the partial revival of international flights and especially the increase in the number of flights applied on August 28, Air France and Transavia companies are making a lot of money thanks to its lines between France and Algeria. Unlike Air Algérie, which does not have the means to do as its French competitors.

Large carriers used by Air France and Transavia to overtake Air Algérie

Indeed, the two companies from across the Mediterranean use large aircraft for its services to Algeria. They operate with Boeing 777-300s with a capacity of 468 to 472 seats instead of their usual medium-haul A320 and B737 type with less than 200 seats. These are long-haul aircraft usually reserved for flights to Martinique, Guadeloupe and Reunion Island.





It should be noted, however, that this strategy has been used by Air France since the reopening of Algerian borders in June. Especially since the demand was – and remains – immense, in particular with the Algerians of France impatient to return to Algeria to see their families. But Transavia will only operate its flights with B777s from October 5.

This situation is a tremendous boon for these two companies, to which the Algerian authorities limit the number of flights, but not the number of passengers. The strong demand, which characterizes the lines between Algeria and France, has encouraged Air France and Transavia to use large aircraft, which always fly full.

Air Algérie has nothing to compete with Air France-KLM

This situation is suffered by the Algerian airline, which does not have large carriers in its fleet. Air Algerie’s largest planes have a capacity of 262 seats. They are therefore far from competing with the French rivals. Especially since for certain return flights, Air France offers tickets at very high prices, which can reach 1,200 euros. What cushion the effects of the health crisis on the cash flow of the company.