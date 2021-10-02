Airbus Helicopters is anchored a little more in France

The blades of all its helicopters will be manufactured in Île-de-France by 2025. A center of expertise will be created.

Very streamlined, the long composite blade has a very original boomerang shape at its end. Benefit: halve the noise compared to a traditionally shaped blade. Called Blue Edge, it will equip the H-160, the latest from Airbus Helicopters. Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate in charge of Industry, observed this very technological blade this Friday on the Dugny site, which adjoins Le Bourget airport, in Seine-Saint-Denis. This visit represents the first stage of the “Tour de France” of relocations that the Minister intends to carry out. “We have launched a strategy of industrial reconquest which will result in a shock of reindustrialisation, explains Agnès Pannier-Runacher. Here, at Airbus Helicopters, the manufacturing of the blades is relocated. ”

By the end of 2025, the manufacture of the blades for all the group’s helicopters will be assembled at the Île-de-France site, which currently employs 700 people. The term of relocation