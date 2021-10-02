Albert of Monaco alongside a sparkling Sharon Stone at the James Bond premiere

This September 30, Prince Albert II of Monaco was at the premiere of the last film in the James Bonds saga, Dying Can Wait, in the arms of the always magnificent Sharon Stone.

Until then absent, Princess Charlene was not alongside Prince Albert II of Monaco when it was released to the cinema. Indeed, this September 30, the prince showed up at the premiere of the latest James bond with her friend Sharon Stone. A view that revives certain memories of the time when Albert II of Monaco was still married to an American actress. On the poster for the premiere of To die can wait (No Time To Die, in original version), we could see Prince Albert II’s nephew, Louis, as well as his niece, Camille alongside, of course, the prince.

It is at the Monaco casino that this event took place and where many celebrities were photographed. As for the premiere of the film, it took place in London, a week earlier. During the event, difficult to miss the gorgeous golden sequined dress of the Duchess of Cambridge.

“The couple Albert II and Sharon do it again!”

It is in a white tuxedo that prince albert ii, 63 years old, introduced himself on the arm of the Basic Instinct star, also 63 years old. However, this is not the first time that we see the duo. Indeed, the two have already stood out at a gala organized by the Prince’s Foundation at the Cour d’honneur of the Palace. During this event, the actress received an honorary award testifying to her humanitarian commitment.

let’s remember that Princess Charlene is still in South Africa. The reason for his absence being an infection in the ENT area. The latter has earned him several operations. What prevents him from taking the plane in order tobe next to her husband, Prince Albert II.

