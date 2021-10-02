Algeria: Yannis Lagha would have made his choice between the two selections

Zapping Foot National

Yannis Lagha, selected both with France and Algeria in the U18 selection, while the two nations will face each other in two friendlies in October, would have made his choice as informed by DZ Foot. While yesterday, Lagha spoke, explaining that he had not yet made his choice, DZ Foot informs that OL’s central striker will play with Algeria during the two friendlies next week! This choice would be very clear for him from the start, wanting to represent the Fennecs. Lagha will therefore wear the Algerian jersey visibly, while his situation had been delicate since yesterday.

Info @DZfoot : Yannis Lagha will represent Algeria U18 well after the imbroglio of the last 48 hours following his convocation with France U18. Clear choice of continuity from the start of the player engaged with @The Greens despite external pressure (at the club) #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/y9X1bsWd5j – #TacticianApproximate (@MohamedBrahdji) October 2, 2021



