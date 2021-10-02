More

    Algeria: Yannis Lagha would have made his choice between the two selections

    Yannis Lagha, selected both with France and Algeria in the U18 selection, while the two nations will face each other in two friendlies in October, would have made his choice as informed by DZ Foot. While yesterday, Lagha spoke, explaining that he had not yet made his choice, DZ Foot informs that OL’s central striker will play with Algeria during the two friendlies next week! This choice would be very clear for him from the start, wanting to represent the Fennecs. Lagha will therefore wear the Algerian jersey visibly, while his situation had been delicate since yesterday.


    Lagha would have made his choice

    Yannis Lagha, in a situation not trivial since selected with France and Algeria, who face each other twice in a friendly in October, would have made his choice. He would have decided to represent Algeria during the two friendlies next week.

