Amanda Lear: why she almost won Eurovision Song Contest in 2021

Invited on RTL this Saturday, October 2, Amanda Lear revealed that she could have participated in Eurovision with the Italian group Måneskin, winner of the competition this year.

Could a Frenchwoman have won Eurovision this year? We don’t talk to you about Barbara pravi, who finished in a very good second place, butAmanda lear ! Invited this Saturday, October 2 in the program On remake TV on RTL, the singer has indeed confided that she could have participated with the winning team of this edition, Italy.

Facing Éric Dussart and Jade, Amanda Lear recounted the genesis of this “big missed opportunity”. “The group Måneskin, whom I did not know, contacted me and asked me to sing a duet with them. And since I didn’t know them, I asked them “how much to pay you?” “, explained, amused, the singer.”So I said “I do not know him, they are illustrious strangers”. But I was told “you’re crazy, they are superstars in Italy”, and so i missed this opportunity“, she related. She will ultimately choose to decline the group’s proposal.

But the singer has no regrets. She even continues to exchange with the members of the group. “They are very nice. We stayed in touch. Singer Damiano told me it will be for another time. But I really like what they do, ”she said.

The hosts of the show also wanted to have Amanda Lear’s opinion on the Eurovision Song Contest, and in particular on its evolution over the decades. And the former member of Les Grosses Têtes did not hesitate to be critical of the singing competition. “What at the beginning was Eurovision that we knew with beautiful songs, has become a product especially for the countries of the East, So with a lot of fans, glitter, dancers, so it’s not a song anymore “, she said.

Regarding a possible victory for France, in the future, Amanda Lear sees a major obstacle: language. “We persist in singing them a song in French, but no one understands it in foreign countries. And obviously they want us to sing in English, there is nothing to do. And so as long as we persist in singing a somewhat sad song in French, I don’t know if we will win “, she confided, visibly a little bitter.

