Amazon robot, Instagram Kids and Apple leaks … the summary of the tech news of the week

    This week, Amazon presented a (very) large number of new hardware. Smart robot, connected screen, doorbell, thermostat, indoor surveillance drone… Andy Jassy’s company, Jeff Bezos’ successor, wants to be present in all markets!
    The rest of the news has been a little quieter. We talked about the abandonment of Instagram Kids, the return of the Switch Pro rumor and Apple’s fight against leakers.

    Amazon presents an avalanche of products

    From time to time, Amazon invites the press to major conferences dedicated to its hardware divisions. On Tuesday, the e-commerce giant unveiled a lot of new products dedicated to the connected home, including the Astro robot, which is already creating controversy. Obviously, all of these products are aimed at expanding the Amazon empire.

    Echo Show 15, Glow, Smart Thermostat… All new products from Amazon

    Amazon unveils Astro, a household robot with a telescopic camera

    Amazon Astro: an “absurd” product, and dangerous for your privacy, according to its developers

    Facebook abandons Instagram Kids

    What could have gone wrong? After announcing a few months ago its intention to launch a version of Instagram aimed at under 13s, Facebook is putting its project on hold.
    The company first wants to reassure after the publication of a survey on the negative impact of Instagram on the mental health of young people.

    Facebook puts Instagram Kids on hold

    Facebook tries to challenge Instagram’s toxic effects on teens


    Is the Switch Pro 4K coming?

    For several years, there has been regular talk of a Nintendo Switch Pro dedicated to 4K games. Finally, it is a 1080p OLED Switch that Nintendo announced a few weeks ago, which disappointed many people. Were the rumors wrong? According to Bloomberg, no. The developers are working well on 4K versions of their games and a Switch Pro is well and truly planned. For its part, Nintendo formally denies and affirms that the OLED Switch is its only console.

    Is Nintendo finally preparing a Switch Pro 4K for 2022?

    TikTok exceeds one billion users

    Three years after its launch in Europe, TikTok already attracts one billion users every month. An impressive performance that necessarily worries American social networks.

    TikTok reaches 1 billion users, increasingly overshadows YouTube and Instagram

    Google drones attacked by crows

    This is the unusual news of the week, in Australia, a subsidiary of Alphabet had to stop its deliveries by drones because of bird attacks.

    Google stops testing drone deliveries … due to raven attacks

    Apple hunts for leakers

    In an email sent to Apple employees, Tim Cook said he understood the frustration that press leaks can cause. He promises that Apple will do everything to identify the people at the origin of these leaks.

    Tim Cook promises to identify employees behind Apple leaks

    01net.com looks forward to seeing you next Saturday for a new update on weekly news. In particular, we should be talking about Windows 11, which will be released on Tuesday.


