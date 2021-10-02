Amel Bent surprises Yann Barthes by talking about his daughters

Amel Bent is a happy mother. Mom of two daughters, the coach of The Voice confided in the love she has for her daughters this October 1 in Day-to-day.
Amel Bent flourished as a singer thanks to the release of her latest album, Alive, this Friday October 1st. And when she’s not in the studio preparing new songs, she spends all of her time with her family. Married to Patrick Antonelli, the coach of The Voice had two daughters who fill her with happiness. Her eldest Sofia was born in 2016 and the youngest Hana was born soon after, in 2017. On the set of Day-to-day, the singer returns to the love she has for her daughters and admits to wanting to expand her family.
“I find you hard!“
Amel Bent has lived through difficult times in her life, but she is extremely proud of her children who help her to accept herself. “When I look at my girls, and see myself in her and love them deeply, I have to love myself“, she explains to Yann Barthès. Her daughters being her spitting image, she has to be kind to herself to be able to be the mother she is today: “If I don’t like pieces of me, I don’t like pieces of them and that’s not possible“. Following these words, Yann Barthès appears shocked: “I find you hard!“, he said. Astonished by his reaction, the singer asks him why. He then answers:”You decide!“. Faced with this situation, she explains:”At some point in life, you have to decide. You have to move your pawns forward.“
She dreams of having four daughters
Mad about her daughters who are the apple of her eye, Amel Bent also admits thatshe wants to have two more daughters to do like Doctor March’s daughters. “It’s weird … there’s a mole in my house. It’s something that I have often said“, she answers Yann Barthès when he brings up the subject.”Yeah“She continues to confirm what the journalist is saying. Surprised that he is aware of his desires, he explains that she would have said that during her interviews with the media.”Highly possible“, she nods before concluding:”But it’s true that I said it a lot!“