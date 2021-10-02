American CD&R wins auction for 8 billion euros

The American investment firm takes the number four in the sector in the United Kingdom.

The American investment company CD&R on Saturday won an auction to buy the British supermarket chain Morrisons, with an offer valuing it at 7 billion pounds (8.2 billion euros), said the regulator. British.

Morrisons, number four in the sector in the United Kingdom, announced in September the launch of this auction procedure to decide between two competing offers to buy back, CD&R and the Fortress fund, and put an end to a battle of several months for its redemption.

American CD&R (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice) won with a buyout price of 287 pence per share, the Takeover Panel, the UK’s mergers and acquisitions regulator, said on Saturday.

This offer is slightly higher than that of 286 pence per share of Fortress, which belongs to the Japanese Softbank. She values ​​Morrisons at around £ 7 billion, raised to nearly £ 10 billion by adding debt assumption.

A meeting of the board of directors to approve the buyout

The Morrisons board must now meet to consider which of the two offers it will recommend to shareholders, which appears to be a formality.

Morrisons had accepted at the end of August a counter-offer to buy back at 7 billion pounds launched by the investment firm CD&R, withdrawing its support for the competing, and lesser, proposal of the Fortress fund.

But the candidates’ offers were not final, which would have risked doing “maintain a competitive situation», He had underlined.

Morrisons has a 10% market share in the UK, according to figures from the Kantar firm as of August 8. This made it number four in the industry, behind Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

The chain has nearly 500 stores and more than 110,000 employees in the UK.

