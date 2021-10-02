an announced rate freeze, what impact on the bill?





GAS PRICE. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Thursday evening new measures to counter the significant increases in energy prices, including that of gas which was to experience two sharp increases expected on October 1 and November 1. Regulated tariffs will finally be frozen on November 1.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 1er octobre 2021 à 11h00] The rise in gas prices will not be as large as expected this winter. Guest of TF1’s 8 p.m. newscast on Thursday, September 30, Jean Castex announced new measures to counter the rise in the prices of energy, fuel, electricity but also gas which is about to flare up. The Prime Minister decided and announced a tariff freeze, via “a tariff shield”. The objective of this freeze is to ‘protect against the rise in tariffs because, unfortunately, it will continue,’ he explained.

Jean Castex then clarified the global context around the supply of gas. “For gas, we are totally dependent on the outside, we produce 1% of gas, the rest we import. We are expected to increase another 30%: 20% in November, 10% in December and may -be still in 2022. But the experts tell us that we will have, from the spring, a sharp drop. We must therefore manage a wave. 5 million fellow citizens are affected by the regulatory tariff. We are going to block these tariffs and from April, the fall will be slower because we will then pass on this freeze by smoothing the rise over time. “

A rate freeze on November 1

Concretely, this tariff freeze will take place on November 1 and will last until April. The increase announced on October 1 will therefore be maintained. “This increase will be applied but it is the last. We had anticipated it with the revaluation of the energy check on December 1. We must smooth this development over time to safeguard purchasing power”. On the other hand, there is no question of opting for another avenue, the reduction in VAT, the effect of which would be deemed insufficient according to the Prime Minister. “Lower the VAT on gas? If I reduce it from 20 to 5%, that will make an increase of 15% instead of 30% for our fellow citizens. That’s all. I prefer to freeze the tariffs”.

To counter the surge in the price of gas on the markets, and therefore ultimately on the bills of French people who heat themselves with gas, the government was therefore forced to react as autumn and the first frosts set in. While the significant increase in regulated tariffs (12.6%) announced on September 27 by the Energy Regulatory Commission caused a lot of reaction to the approach of winter, the one now scheduled for November 1 had the appearance death blow: + 15%, never seen before! Above all, over the successive increases since the beginning of the year, the price of gas on the regulated tariff has jumped by more than 50% since January. A real outbreak that will weigh heavily this winter on household budgets, especially since nothing seems to stop the spiral. The post-Covid economic recovery and strong demand are expected to further drive up prices in the markets this winter.





There was an emergency as the mercury prepared to descend. “For the moment, this does not have too many consequences because people do not use too much gas, except for cooking, but in winter, the bills may be painful”, recently indicated François Carlier. , general delegate of the Consumption Housing Framework of Life (CLCV) consumer association, with the daily Ouest-France. Same story for electricity prices. Regulated tariffs rose 1.6% in February and 0.48% in August for households. On the wholesale markets, prices continue to soar, suggesting a very strong increase in 2022. On the futures market, electricity for delivery in 2022 in France has just broken a record at more than 100 euros per MWh. According to the association UFC-Que Choisir, households should expect a 10% increase at the start of 2022!

It is a real surge in prices that consumers have been facing for several months. For households using gas as a means of cooking but also for heating, the successive increases will seriously strain the end-of-year budget. The Energy Regulatory Commission has indeed announced a mess of increases in recent months, these increases acting on the regulated gas prices charged by Engie but also acting in ricochet on the rest of the market.

+ 10% in July 2021

+ 5% in August 2021

+ 8.7% in September 2021

+ 12.6% in October 2021

+ 15% announced on November 1, 2021.

The government recently announced the payment of an additional energy check of 100 euros for the 5.8 million households benefiting from the energy check. Payment is scheduled for December. To find out more, see our dedicated article:

Do you still depend on regulated gas prices? This price increase is not the only reason to look elsewhere! Since the Energy and Climate law adopted in 2019, regulated tariffs are gradually disappearing. Engie has stopped selling new regulated sales tariff (TRV) contracts since November 2019, which means you will soon be changing contracts. If you have an Engie contract, don’t panic. It remains valid until June 30, 2023.

Be careful, however, since if you have not changed the contract yourself, you will see your contract automatically switch to a market offer from Engie, as of July 1, 2023. If you change supplier, find out more on the website of the national energy mediator, here, which offers an offer comparator to find the formula that meets your consumption needs.

In this context of crisis, are you studying the possibility of changing your energy supplier more seriously? Consult our dedicated file above without further delay.