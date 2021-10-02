Angelina Jolie radiant with her daughter Zahara on a new party

The actress was accompanied by her younger sister Thursday evening to attend an awards ceremony.

A moment of accomplice under the spotlight for Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara. Thursday, September 30, 2021, the 46-year-old actress and the 16-year-old teenager were out in Beverly Hills to attend an awards party hosted by “Vanity Fair” magazine. The event honored the influential women who have marked the news in recent months.

Dressed in an elegant caramel Versace dress, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was displayed radiant in front of the photographers, arriving hand in hand with Zahara. Mother and daughter multiplied the poses assured before being joined by Amanda Gorman. This 23-year-old poet and activist revealed herself to the public last January by reading a text during the inauguration of Joe Biden.





“We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark”

It is precisely to honor Amanda Gorman that Angelina Jolie had come to the evening. Going on stage to give him a prize, the actress and director said a few words before that to convey all the admiration she has for him. “It is a young woman full of grace who climbed fearlessly on the podium on the day of the investiture. The youngest but also the loudest voice we can ask for at this time, ”said Angelina Jolie. “In addition to celebrating your extraordinary accomplishments, Amanda, we pay tribute to you and all the other girls,” she continued, adding that there was “nothing more beautiful, more stimulating and perhaps more disturbing than the free spirit of the thinking woman. This is surely why so many efforts are being made to suppress it ”.

After a round of applause, Angelina Jolie concluded by saying: “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must unite in defense of those who do not.” . We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely and light the way for others. ”

Read also : Angelina Jolie meets American gymnasts in Congress and salutes their courage