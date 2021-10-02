Anne Sila (the Voice) stabbed by her companion, a terrible personal drama

It is with great emotion that‘Anne Sila has made a comeback in The Voice September 11, 2021. For the anniversary season of TF1’s tele-hook, the singer who had been finalist in season 4 in 2015, has agreed to compete against other unforgettable former Talents. And as during her first adventure, she chose to join Florent Pagny’s team. The latter has never forgotten her and was moved to tears when he rediscovered her on stage. If her voice has not changed, Anne Sila however sports a whole new look. Indeed, viewers had been able to see her shaved head. Now the young woman has beautiful curly brown hair. A sign of his good recovery as we can understand through his story. Six years ago, just before participating in The Voice, Anne Sila knew a traumatic episode because of which she shaved her head.





“I had heard that Indians had very long hair, because it represented their memories. I had a bit of a difficult timeI didn’t want to keep mine for a little while. There, as things get better, I let them grow and they make little curls“, she explained in an interview for TV Mag. This difficult period that she evokes is the terrible assault of which she was the victim in 2014. La young woman then aged 25 had been stabbed by her companion twenty times according to the information at the time, his manager who had tried to intervene thirty times. Fortunately, the two women had managed to flee their attacker, who was subsequently arrested by the police and then indicted for attempted murder and aggravated willful violence.

A personal drama that Anne Sila naturally had a hard time putting behind her. But today, she claims to be much more appeased. “I’m better. I live very happy times. Life always has its fair share of beautiful things and times a little less pretty, but things are definitely getting better. I am happy because I believe that I will benefit even more from this second experience in The Voice. I will realize how lucky I am“, she confided to Leisure TV.