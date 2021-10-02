Antiviral pill developed by Merck would cut hospitalizations by half

The wait was long, but we’re almost there. To date, several pharmaceutical companies are already testing antiviral treatments to effectively fight COVID-19. The goal in the first instance is to considerably reduce hospitalizations and deaths. This is particularly the case of Merck, which could well become within a few months the distributor of the first oral treatment approved against COVID-19, after showing in a preliminary study that it allowed hospitalizations to be halved, and nearly 100% deaths.

If approved, the antiviral drug would be the first single-dose pill proven to be effective against COVID-19, and would mark a major breakthrough in the fight against the pandemic. Other drugs, such as dexamethasone, already save the lives of the sickest hospital patients, but must be given as injections or infusions.

Manufactured by Merck (or MSD outside the United States) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the molecule – known as molnupiravir and originally designed to treat the flu – is said to be the first to be taken at home by patients at risk. Merck said it will apply for emergency use authorization in the United States within the next two weeks and will seek the green light for its use in several other countries.

Almost 100% reduction in deaths

Experts predict that if further data confirms the initial results of clinical trials, molnupiravir could be approved for the treatment of high-risk patients within weeks of filing an application. ” It exceeded my expectations, in this clinical trial Said Dean Li, vice president of research at Merck. ” When you see a 50% reduction in hospitalizations or deaths, that’s a substantial clinical impact “.

The trial followed 775 adults with mild to moderate Covid, considered to be at higher risk of serious illness due to underlying health issues such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease. Half of them received a five-day molnupiravir treatment, which comes in the form of small brown capsules to be taken twice a day.

53 patients (14%) in the placebo group were hospitalized, compared to only 28 (7%) of those who received the drug. No deaths occurred in the group treated with the drug after this period, against 8 in the placebo group, according to the Merck laboratory. That is a reduction in deaths of 100%.





Data from the study was made public in a press release on Friday and has yet to be peer reviewed. However, an independent group of medical experts overseeing the trial recommended that it be stopped prematurely because the interim results were very encouraging.

Relief from the disappointment of remdesivir

Professor Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London called the result “remarkable if confirmed,” adding that disappointing trials of other antiviral drugs such as remdesivir had lowered expectations of a breakthrough. “ We don’t really expect to see such impressive data for an antiviral. “, did he declare.

” It’s really encouraging to see positive clinical data in a trial. If the results are confirmed, it would be a very positive result Said Professor Peter Horby of the University of Oxford. Horby said caution was needed, however, because with a relatively small number of participants, the effectiveness figure may vary depending on the results of a handful of patients.

Only limited information on side effects was made public in the press release, but the company said the rates were similar between the placebo group and the treated group.

A pre-order of $ 1.2 billion

The US government pre-purchased 1.7 million doses of the drug at a cost of $ 1.2 billion, and the company said on Friday it would use a “tiered pricing approach” to reflect the capacity of country to pay for the drug.

Janet Scott of the University of Glasgow, who is leading the trial of another antiviral drug, called the results “very interesting”. ” Ideally, in the future, we hope to have a well-tolerated drug that people can buy without a prescription and take at the first suspicion of infection, even before they have the test result, so that we can target Covid- 19 at an early stage She said.

In France, COVID cases are down, with 4,935 new cases reported yesterday. The incidence rate is changing in a mixed way: in Aude for example, while it was 68.4 per 100,000 inhabitants over the sliding week from September 21 to 27, it increased to 71.9 over the week. slippery from September 22 to 28. In Pyrénées-Orientales, a decrease is observed; it goes from 53.7 to 50.9 over the same periods. National figures, however, show a decrease in the number of intensive care patients: 1,414 yesterday, as the country posted 46 new deaths for 4,935 new cases.