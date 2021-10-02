Antoine Kombouaré (Nantes), criticized for his tactics, is angry: “It is not the system that gives a result”

After two brilliant victories in Angers (4-1) then at home against Brest (3-1), FC Nantes fell last week in Reims (3-1). Blame it on the change in tactics made by Antoine Kombouaré? Asked this Friday on this subject, the Nantes coach, who had gone from his traditional 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 at Stade Auguste-Delaune, responded vehemently at a press conference.

“Do you want to piss me off? It is not the system that gives a result but the animation, first released the technician of the Canaries, in remarks transcribed by RMC. We equalized in this system. I later changed to a 4-2-3-1 and we took two more goals. Stop. I don’t answer that kind of question. What matters to me is how the team behaves. Against Reims, we were a little smug. We thought we had done the hard part by coming back to the score … All the people who think it is the fault of the system know nothing about football. “

I always said my team was fragile

Despite an encouraging start to the season, Antoine Kombouaré, who saved FC Nantes in play-offs last season, wants to keep his feet on the ground. “Did you think we were the best team in France? We will lose other matches, said the technician of the 10th of L1. You started talking about other goals, but we know there will be some complicated matches. What is important is to react. I always said my team was fragile. “This Sunday, the Nantes host Troyes and will try to string together a fourth victory in nine matches.

