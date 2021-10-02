Ashamed Lily-Rose Depp, reddish complexion, unease with Johnny Depp in San Sebastian (photo)

If Lily-Rose Depp is very proud of Vanessa Paradis that she applauded in Paris in the play Mum as reported by the magazine Closer, on the other hand, a distance would have been taken with her father, Johnny Depp.

A strange behavior at the San Sebastian festival where he was honored for his entire career.

The magazine Public even qualifies him as “Captain Fracasse”, in commentary on a photo where we find him visibly drunk.





Seeing him slumped in front of the “photographers of the San Sebastian festival, one wonders if Jack Sparrow would not have drunk a cannon.

too much, ”reports the magazine, which had already worried about the current state of the Hollywood actor during his visit to Deauville.

“In any case with his reddish complexion and his clothes from the day before yesterday, Johnny

seemed once more in the bottom of the wave, quite unable to stand up.

Fortunately, the pirate was able to rely on precious stones! “.

The hero of Pirates of the Caribbean had already worried in mid-September at the Deauville festival.

“We understood that the star was struggling to go up the slope … And we were right to worry,” reported the celebrity magazine.

The ex-companion of Vanessa Paradis would have annoyed all the assistance by arriving late by almost an hour.

Eventually, his misstep was forgiven by fans surprised by his kindness and accessibility.

